Nigeria: Wizkid Is Most Most-Streamed Artiste in Nigeria - Spotify

Davido's "With You" was also named most-streamed song in Nigeria in 2025.

Spotify's 2025 Wrapped, an annual recap of listeners' musical choices, arrived on Wednesday. It is spotlighting a fresh generation of artistes that has reshaped the music sphere over the year.

On the list shared by Spotify, Davido's "With You (feat. Omah Lay)" dominated as the most-streamed song in Nigeria. Interesting, the real surprise sits just below No. 1, where young, fast-rising artists dominate the rest of the list.

At the number two spot is Fido, whose viral anthem "Joy is Coming" became one of the year's most significant breakout moments. Kunmie's emotional debut "Arike" follows closely at No. 3, while Faceless takes the fourth spot with "Venus." Spotify RADAR artist FOLA also makes a strong showing, landing at No. 6 with "Lost."

Their presence in the charts shows that new voices aren't just participating, they're actively recalibrating the vibe and driving what's next in Nigerian music.

More Spotlights

Wizkid's "Morayo" emerged as Nigeria's most-streamed album. The rest of the top five albums included Davido's 5ive, BNXN's Captain, Burna Boy's No Sign of Weakness, and FOLA's Catharsis. Wizkid also topped the list of most-streamed artistes in Nigeria for 2025. He was followed by Seyi Vibez, Asake, Burna Boy, and Odumodublvck, a lineup that highlights the breadth of today's Nigerian sound, from street-driven hits to globally recognised performances.

Asake, in particular, demonstrated impressive catalogue strength, placing three albums within the top 10, a sign of how firmly his music remains woven into the country's daily listening habits.

Among female artistes, Ayra Starr retained her position as Nigeria's most-streamed woman. She was joined in the Top 10 by Tems, fast-rising street-hop/Amapiano fusion act Smur Lee, Afrobeats veteran Tiwa Savage, and gospel favourite Sunmisola.

A string of high-profile collaborations has propelled Smur Lee's rapid ascent. At the same time, Sunmisola's popularity underscores Nigeria's robust appetite for gospel music and the ease with which faith-based music coexists with mainstream Afrobeats.

Spotify also reported that local music consumption rose by 82% over the past year, a sign of growing loyalty to homegrown sounds. Globally, Afrobeats listening increased by 22%, further cementing the genre's expanding international influence.

Beyond Music

Beyond music, Nigerians are increasingly embracing podcasts, with Spotify reporting a 97 per cent year-on-year rise in hours spent listening to them. Podcast creation also grew by 48 per cent, indicating a surge in local content producers entering the space.

Data from 2025 shows a strong spiritual tilt in listeners' preferences. Many of the year's top-streamed podcasts were centred on faith and personal reflection, suggesting that Nigerians are turning to digital audio for guidance, inspiration, and a sense of community in their daily routines.

Overall, Nigerians spent more than 1.3 billion hours on Spotify in 2025. Much of that time went toward supporting a new generation of homegrown artistes, whose emergence continues to shape the country's fast-evolving soundscape.

As Wrapped 2025 rolls out, listeners across Nigeria can now dive into their own stories, from breakout anthems to spiritual podcasts, and see exactly how they helped define the country's audio landscape this year.

"Nigeria's 2025 Wrapped paints a picture of a music scene that is absolutely thriving. It's incredible to see how fast Nigerians embrace fresh voices right alongside the legends," says Phiona Okumu, Spotify's Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa

The full breakdown of the top Spotify Wrapped lists follows below:

MOST STREAMED ARTISTES IN NIGERIA

Wizkid

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Burna Boy

ODUMODUBLVCK

Bnxn

FOLA

Davido

Rema

Olamide

MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTES IN NIGERIA

Ayra Starr

Tems

Smur Lee

Billie Eilish

SZA

Darkoo

Qing Madi

Tiwa Savage

Rihanna

Sunmisola Agbebi

MOST STREAMED SONGS IN NIGERIA

With You (feat. Omah Lay) - Davido, Omah Lay

Joy is Coming - Fido

Arike - Kunmie

Venus - Faceless, Serotonin

PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) - ODUMODU BLVCK, Victony

lost - FOLA, Kizz Daniel

Laho - Shallipopi

Kese (Dance) - WizKid

Very Soon - BNXN

Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike) - Davido, Odumodublvck, Chike

STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA

Morayo - WizKid

5ive - Davido

Captain - BNXN

No Sign Of Weakness - Burna Boy

catharsis - FOLA

Olamidé - Olamide

THE MACHINE IS COMING - ODUMODUBLVCK

Work of Art - Asake

Lungu Boy - Asake

Mr Money With The Vibe - Asake

MOST EXPORTED ARTISTES

Burna Boy

Tems

Rema

Ayra Starr

Wizkid

Omah Lay

Davido

Asake

Fireboy

CKay