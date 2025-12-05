Nigeria: Wizkid Is Most Most-Streamed Artiste in Nigeria - Spotify

Davido's "With You" was also named most-streamed song in Nigeria in 2025.
Spotify's 2025 Wrapped, an annual recap of listeners' musical choices, arrived on Wednesday. It is spotlighting a fresh generation of artistes that has reshaped the music sphere over the year.
On the list shared by Spotify, Davido's "With You (feat. Omah Lay)" dominated as the most-streamed song in Nigeria. Interesting, the real surprise sits just below No. 1, where young, fast-rising artists dominate the rest of the list.
At the number two spot is Fido, whose viral anthem "Joy is Coming" became one of the year's most significant breakout moments. Kunmie's emotional debut "Arike" follows closely at No. 3, while Faceless takes the fourth spot with "Venus." Spotify RADAR artist FOLA also makes a strong showing, landing at No. 6 with "Lost."
Their presence in the charts shows that new voices aren't just participating, they're actively recalibrating the vibe and driving what's next in Nigerian music.
More Spotlights
Wizkid's "Morayo" emerged as Nigeria's most-streamed album. The rest of the top five albums included Davido's 5ive, BNXN's Captain, Burna Boy's No Sign of Weakness, and FOLA's Catharsis. Wizkid also topped the list of most-streamed artistes in Nigeria for 2025. He was followed by Seyi Vibez, Asake, Burna Boy, and Odumodublvck, a lineup that highlights the breadth of today's Nigerian sound, from street-driven hits to globally recognised performances.
Asake, in particular, demonstrated impressive catalogue strength, placing three albums within the top 10, a sign of how firmly his music remains woven into the country's daily listening habits.
Among female artistes, Ayra Starr retained her position as Nigeria's most-streamed woman. She was joined in the Top 10 by Tems, fast-rising street-hop/Amapiano fusion act Smur Lee, Afrobeats veteran Tiwa Savage, and gospel favourite Sunmisola.
A string of high-profile collaborations has propelled Smur Lee's rapid ascent. At the same time, Sunmisola's popularity underscores Nigeria's robust appetite for gospel music and the ease with which faith-based music coexists with mainstream Afrobeats.
Spotify also reported that local music consumption rose by 82% over the past year, a sign of growing loyalty to homegrown sounds. Globally, Afrobeats listening increased by 22%, further cementing the genre's expanding international influence.
Beyond Music
Beyond music, Nigerians are increasingly embracing podcasts, with Spotify reporting a 97 per cent year-on-year rise in hours spent listening to them. Podcast creation also grew by 48 per cent, indicating a surge in local content producers entering the space.
Data from 2025 shows a strong spiritual tilt in listeners' preferences. Many of the year's top-streamed podcasts were centred on faith and personal reflection, suggesting that Nigerians are turning to digital audio for guidance, inspiration, and a sense of community in their daily routines.
Overall, Nigerians spent more than 1.3 billion hours on Spotify in 2025. Much of that time went toward supporting a new generation of homegrown artistes, whose emergence continues to shape the country's fast-evolving soundscape.
As Wrapped 2025 rolls out, listeners across Nigeria can now dive into their own stories, from breakout anthems to spiritual podcasts, and see exactly how they helped define the country's audio landscape this year.
"Nigeria's 2025 Wrapped paints a picture of a music scene that is absolutely thriving. It's incredible to see how fast Nigerians embrace fresh voices right alongside the legends," says Phiona Okumu, Spotify's Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa
The full breakdown of the top Spotify Wrapped lists follows below:
MOST STREAMED ARTISTES IN NIGERIA
Wizkid
Seyi Vibez
Asake
Burna Boy
ODUMODUBLVCK
Bnxn
FOLA
Davido
Rema
Olamide
MOST STREAMED FEMALE ARTISTES IN NIGERIA
Ayra Starr
Tems
Smur Lee
Billie Eilish
SZA
Darkoo
Qing Madi
Tiwa Savage
Rihanna
Sunmisola Agbebi
MOST STREAMED SONGS IN NIGERIA
With You (feat. Omah Lay) - Davido, Omah Lay
Joy is Coming - Fido
Arike - Kunmie
Venus - Faceless, Serotonin
PITY THIS BOY (with Victony) - ODUMODU BLVCK, Victony
lost - FOLA, Kizz Daniel
Laho - Shallipopi
Kese (Dance) - WizKid
Very Soon - BNXN
Funds (feat. ODUMODUBLVCK & Chike) - Davido, Odumodublvck, Chike
STREAMED ALBUMS IN NIGERIA
Morayo - WizKid
5ive - Davido
Captain - BNXN
No Sign Of Weakness - Burna Boy
catharsis - FOLA
Olamidé - Olamide
THE MACHINE IS COMING - ODUMODUBLVCK
Work of Art - Asake
Lungu Boy - Asake
Mr Money With The Vibe - Asake
MOST EXPORTED ARTISTES
Burna Boy
Tems
Rema
Ayra Starr
Wizkid
Omah Lay
Davido
Asake
Fireboy
CKay