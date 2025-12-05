Nigeria: Natasha Akpoti, Achalugo, iPhone 17, Davido's 'With You' Are Nigeria's Most-Searched Topics in 2025 - Google

Nollywood actress Chika Ike also made the list after rumours circulated linking her pregnancy to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.
As 2025 draws to a close, Google, the American multinational technology company known for its extensive suite of internet-based products and services, has released its list of Nigeria's most-searched topics for the year.
In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Google revealed that Nigerians relied heavily on the platform to satisfy their curiosity about their favourite celebrities, politicians, songs, films, footballers, influencers, and the devices that dominated both online and offline conversations.
The list showcased the people, topics, and events that captured national attention over the past year.
Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn
Among the most-searched personalities were the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, and activist Martins "VDM" Otse, among others.
Achalugo, iPhone 17, and Davido's hit single "With You", featuring Omah Lay, were also most searched, reflecting the public's heightened interest in politics, entertainment, and technology.
The ranking also featured categories such as meanings, songs, series, films, losses, questions, lyrics, recipes, devices, sports personalities, global figures, and artistes.
Personalities (Nigerian)
Natasha Akpoti
Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as one of the most searched personalities after alleging that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, sexually harassed her.
This newspaper reported that the opposition PDP lawmaker made the allegation during an interview with Arise Television.
Beyond the sexual harassment claim, she continued to dominate public discourse following her six-month suspension from the Senate, based on the recommendation of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.
The committee cited her refusal to adhere to the Senate's sitting arrangement and alleged misconduct during the plenary of 20 February as grounds for her suspension.
She remained in the headlines after appearing at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where she sought international intervention regarding her suspension and her ongoing court cases.
Siminalayi Fubara
Mr Fubara made the list following his suspension as Governor of Rivers State after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state on 18 March.
The President also suspended Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months. He then appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as Administrator to oversee the state's affairs.
On 17 September, Mr Tinubu lifted the suspension, and Mr Fubara, his deputy, and the House of Assembly returned to office.
Priscilla Ojo
Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, featured on the list following her widely publicised wedding to her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma "Juma Jux" Mkambala, and the birth of their first child, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada.
Chika Ike
Nollywood actress Chika Ike made the list after rumours circulated linking her pregnancy to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.
She publicly dismissed the claims as false and baseless, insisting that Mr Nwoko was not the father of her child and reiterating that she had no interest in polygamy.
VeryDarkMan (VDM)
VDM also featured prominently after a series of high-profile controversies, including his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a legal action filed against him by gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, and his involvement in discussions surrounding Mohbad's death, among other issues.
Mr Eazi
Singer and entrepreneur Oluwatosin "Mr Eazi" Ajibade made the list for his private wedding to billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi, which took place in Iceland.
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci also successfully set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for cooking the Largest Serving of Nigerian-style Jollof Rice.
This newspaper reported that she completed a nine-hour open-air cooking session at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where she prepared 200 units of 20-kg bags of rice.
Other personalities on the list include Arsenal and England midfielder Eberechi Eze, Adetiba, and Ajibola Elizabeth.
Below is the complete list of other categories
News
Club World Cup
Diogo Jota
Buhari
Charlie Kirk
iPhone 17
Israel-Iran War
Pope Francis
Hulk Hogan
Natasha Akpoti
Peter Rufai
Loss
Diogo Jota
Buhari
Charlie Kirk
Pope Francis
Hulk Hogan
Uma Ukpai
Peter Rufai
Sanku
Nkechi Nweje
Doyin Okupe
Songs
Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) Tkeyz Ft. SteveHills
Joy Is Coming by Fido MP3 download
Davido - With You ft. Omah Lay
Shallipopi - Laho
My Darling by Chella MP3 download
Rema Fun
Arike MP3 download
Pity This Boy MP3 download
Laho
Teni Money
Meaning
Achalugo meaning
Allegedly meaning
Labubu meaning
Kelebu meaning
Demure meaning
Ozempic meaning
Sope Purr meaning
Nepo baby meaning
Shayla meaning
Oblee meaning
Series
Wednesday Season 2
Squid Game
To Kill a Monkey
Squid Game Season 2
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Koleoso
Beauty in Black
Koleoso Part 6
Wata Shida
Koleoso Part 7
Movies
Straw movie
Sinners
Love in Every Word
G20 movie
The Gorge
K-Pop: Demon Hunters
28 Years Later
Fantastic Four
Final Destination
Superman 2025
Lyrics
With You by Davido ft Omah Lay lyrics
Oluwatosin lyrics
XXXTentacion Hope lyrics
Joy Is Coming lyrics by Fido
Favour It Surrounds Me Like a Shield lyrics
Arike lyrics
XXX Vice City lyrics
Laho lyrics
Shaolin by Seyi Vibez lyrics
Day by Day by Simi ft Kizz Daniel lyrics
Recipes
Pornstar Martini recipe
Ginger Shot recipe
Chinchin recipe
Sausage Roll recipe
Hummus recipe
Chickwizz recipe
Soufflé Pancake recipe
Lasagna recipe
Chinese Rice recipe
Asun Rice recipe
Questions
Who is Charlie Kirk?
Who is Seyi Vodi?
Who is the new pope?
Who is Tompolo?
What is Labubu?
What is a state of emergency?
What is a war crime
What is the meaning of Kelebu?
Who is Michele Lamy?
Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?
Devices
iPhone 17
Tecno Pop 10
Pop 10
Straw
Redmi 14C
Redmi 15C
Tecno Spark 40
Redmi A5
Infinix Note 50 Pro
Redmi 15
Personalities (Artistes)
Aaron Pierre
Chika Ike
Juma Jux
Mr Eazi
Kemi Adetiba
Kim Sae Ron
Mavo
Peju Ogunmola
Teyana Taylor
Fola
Personalities (Sports)
Gyokeres
Garnacho
Xavi Simons
Sesko
Mbeumo
Joao Pedro
Eberechi Eze
Andre Silva
Isak
Noni Madueke
Personalities (Global)
Gyokeres
Garnacho
Joao Pedro
Aaron Pierre
Tyler Perry
Michele Lamy
Larry Ellison
Kim Sae Ron
Teyana Taylor
Paul Biya