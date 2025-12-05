Nigeria: Natasha Akpoti, Achalugo, iPhone 17, Davido's 'With You' Are Nigeria's Most-Searched Topics in 2025 - Google

Nollywood actress Chika Ike also made the list after rumours circulated linking her pregnancy to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

As 2025 draws to a close, Google, the American multinational technology company known for its extensive suite of internet-based products and services, has released its list of Nigeria's most-searched topics for the year.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Google revealed that Nigerians relied heavily on the platform to satisfy their curiosity about their favourite celebrities, politicians, songs, films, footballers, influencers, and the devices that dominated both online and offline conversations.

The list showcased the people, topics, and events that captured national attention over the past year.

Among the most-searched personalities were the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, filmmaker Kemi Adetiba, and activist Martins "VDM" Otse, among others.

Achalugo, iPhone 17, and Davido's hit single "With You", featuring Omah Lay, were also most searched, reflecting the public's heightened interest in politics, entertainment, and technology.

The ranking also featured categories such as meanings, songs, series, films, losses, questions, lyrics, recipes, devices, sports personalities, global figures, and artistes.

Personalities (Nigerian)

Natasha Akpoti

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan emerged as one of the most searched personalities after alleging that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, sexually harassed her.

This newspaper reported that the opposition PDP lawmaker made the allegation during an interview with Arise Television.

Beyond the sexual harassment claim, she continued to dominate public discourse following her six-month suspension from the Senate, based on the recommendation of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The committee cited her refusal to adhere to the Senate's sitting arrangement and alleged misconduct during the plenary of 20 February as grounds for her suspension.

She remained in the headlines after appearing at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), where she sought international intervention regarding her suspension and her ongoing court cases.

Siminalayi Fubara

Mr Fubara made the list following his suspension as Governor of Rivers State after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state on 18 March.

The President also suspended Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months. He then appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as Administrator to oversee the state's affairs.

On 17 September, Mr Tinubu lifted the suspension, and Mr Fubara, his deputy, and the House of Assembly returned to office.

Priscilla Ojo

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, featured on the list following her widely publicised wedding to her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma "Juma Jux" Mkambala, and the birth of their first child, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in Canada.

Chika Ike

Nollywood actress Chika Ike made the list after rumours circulated linking her pregnancy to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

She publicly dismissed the claims as false and baseless, insisting that Mr Nwoko was not the father of her child and reiterating that she had no interest in polygamy.

VeryDarkMan (VDM)

VDM also featured prominently after a series of high-profile controversies, including his detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a legal action filed against him by gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, and his involvement in discussions surrounding Mohbad's death, among other issues.

Mr Eazi

Singer and entrepreneur Oluwatosin "Mr Eazi" Ajibade made the list for his private wedding to billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter, Temi, which took place in Iceland.

Hilda Baci

Hilda Baci also successfully set a Guinness World Record (GWR) for cooking the Largest Serving of Nigerian-style Jollof Rice.

This newspaper reported that she completed a nine-hour open-air cooking session at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where she prepared 200 units of 20-kg bags of rice.

Other personalities on the list include Arsenal and England midfielder Eberechi Eze, Adetiba, and Ajibola Elizabeth.

Below is the complete list of other categories

News

Club World Cup

Diogo Jota

Buhari

Charlie Kirk

iPhone 17

Israel-Iran War

Pope Francis

Hulk Hogan

Natasha Akpoti

Peter Rufai

Loss

Diogo Jota

Buhari

Charlie Kirk

Pope Francis

Hulk Hogan

Uma Ukpai

Peter Rufai

Sanku

Nkechi Nweje

Doyin Okupe

Songs

Oluwatosin (Jesus Is Enough) Tkeyz Ft. SteveHills

Joy Is Coming by Fido MP3 download

Davido - With You ft. Omah Lay

Shallipopi - Laho

My Darling by Chella MP3 download

Rema Fun

Arike MP3 download

Pity This Boy MP3 download

Laho

Teni Money

Meaning

Achalugo meaning

Allegedly meaning

Labubu meaning

Kelebu meaning

Demure meaning

Ozempic meaning

Sope Purr meaning

Nepo baby meaning

Shayla meaning

Oblee meaning

Series

Wednesday Season 2

Squid Game

To Kill a Monkey

Squid Game Season 2

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Koleoso

Beauty in Black

Koleoso Part 6

Wata Shida

Koleoso Part 7

Movies

Straw movie

Sinners

Love in Every Word

G20 movie

The Gorge

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

28 Years Later

Fantastic Four

Final Destination

Superman 2025

Lyrics

With You by Davido ft Omah Lay lyrics

Oluwatosin lyrics

XXXTentacion Hope lyrics

Joy Is Coming lyrics by Fido

Favour It Surrounds Me Like a Shield lyrics

Arike lyrics

XXX Vice City lyrics

Laho lyrics

Shaolin by Seyi Vibez lyrics

Day by Day by Simi ft Kizz Daniel lyrics

Recipes

Pornstar Martini recipe

Ginger Shot recipe

Chinchin recipe

Sausage Roll recipe

Hummus recipe

Chickwizz recipe

Soufflé Pancake recipe

Lasagna recipe

Chinese Rice recipe

Asun Rice recipe

Questions

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Who is Seyi Vodi?

Who is the new pope?

Who is Tompolo?

What is Labubu?

What is a state of emergency?

What is a war crime

What is the meaning of Kelebu?

Who is Michele Lamy?

Who is the biggest streamer in Africa?

Devices

iPhone 17

Tecno Pop 10

Pop 10

Straw

Redmi 14C

Redmi 15C

Tecno Spark 40

Redmi A5

Infinix Note 50 Pro

Redmi 15

Personalities (Artistes)

Aaron Pierre

Chika Ike

Juma Jux

Mr Eazi

Kemi Adetiba

Kim Sae Ron

Mavo

Peju Ogunmola

Teyana Taylor

Fola

Personalities (Sports)

Gyokeres

Garnacho

Xavi Simons

Sesko

Mbeumo

Joao Pedro

Eberechi Eze

Andre Silva

Isak

Noni Madueke

Personalities (Global)

Gyokeres

Garnacho

Joao Pedro

Aaron Pierre

Tyler Perry

Michele Lamy

Larry Ellison

Kim Sae Ron

Teyana Taylor

Paul Biya