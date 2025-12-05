Nigeria: Christopher Musa Unveils Priority As Defence Minister

President Tinubu described Musa as a "fine gentleman" whose track record in service positions him to drive a more integrated national security response."

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday swore in Christopher Musa, a retired general, as the new minister of defence.

The president administered the oath of office to Mr Musa, the immediate past chief of defence staff (CDS), in his office at the State House, Abuja.

Mr Tinubu had described Musa as a "fine gentleman" whose track record in service positions him to drive a more integrated national security response."

The new defence minister's appointment comes less than 48 hours after the resignation of his predecessor, Mohammed Abubakar.

Mr Musa, 58, served as the Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 to October 2025, during which he oversaw broad counterterrorism operations and inter-agency coordination efforts.

His nomination was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday and was swiftly confirmed after rigorous screening on Wednesday, a development Mr Tinubu praised as evidence of legislative support for his security vision.

With the swearing-in now complete, Mr Musa assumes full ministerial duties as the Tinubu administration pushes to consolidate recent gains and accelerate reforms aimed at delivering lasting peace and national stability.

The brief ceremony was attended by top government officials, including the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

My immediate priority - Minister

Mr Musa told State House Correspondents after the event that he would ensure better synergy among the armed forces to tackle terrorism and all forms of insecurity in the country.

"My immediate priority is to make sure that defence takes its place fully in the country.

"The synergy between the armed forces and other security agencies and all Nigerians being carried along, as we have always said, that security is everybody's responsibility.

"It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on it, and that's what we're going to and I can assure you, within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results.

"I want to use this medium to appreciate all Nigerians. Nigerians have shown me love, and I will guarantee them that I am going to work whatever it takes to ensure that Nigeria is secured," he said.

(NAN)