Nigeria: 2Baba's Family Reportedly Petitions IGP, Accuses Natasha of Bigamy, Assault, Financial Misappropriation

This is the second time 2baba's family has petitioned the authorities since his affair with, and eventual marriage to, the lawmaker became public.

The controversy surrounding the marriage of music icon Innocent "2Baba" Idibia and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, deepened on Thursday after the singer's family petitioned the Nigeria Police.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple had been trending on social media after they were seen engaging in a scuffle during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze, among other troubling incidents.

The situation prompted the State Assembly to summon Natasha to appear before its Ethics and Privileges Committee. At the same time, 2Baba insisted he was fine and urged fans and concerned individuals to remain calm.

However, the "African Queen" hitmaker's family escalated the matter by petitioning the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate Natasha over several allegations, The Cable reported.

Allegations

2Baba's family accused Natasha of assaulting the singer, committing bigamy, and engaging in financial misappropriation.

In a letter dated 12 November, the family stated that Natasha's behaviour had caused their son emotional distress, financial loss, and reputational damage.

The statement read: "Alleged physical assault incidents in both the United Kingdom and Abuja by Miss Natasha Iroobosa Osawaru to Mr Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba. Alleged unauthorised access and transfer of funds from Mr Innocent Idibia's phone and bank accounts by Miss Natasha Irobosa Osawaru.

Alleged seizure of personal property and travel documents, including his passport, preventing him from attending business engagements and performances.

"Actions that have allegedly caused financial loss, reputational damage and professional setbacks. Substance abuse by Miss Natasha Irobosa Osawaru, resulting in violent behaviour, caused Mr Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, emotional distress and financial loss. Information suggesting a possible violation of marriage laws (Bigamy) and fraudulent misrepresentation, which we request be properly investigated to establish the fact."

They also urged the police to investigate the allegations, noting that 2Baba's personal safety and mental well-being appeared to be at risk.

Backstory

This is not the first time the 50-year-old's family has petitioned the authorities since his affair with, and eventual marriage to, the lawmaker became public.

This newspaper reported in February that the family filed a petition with the State Security Service (SSS), declaring him missing.

The family stated that since he left home, neither his record label, staff, nor close associates had been able to reach him.

They expressed deep concern about his sudden disappearance, emphasising that his prolonged silence had raised a serious alarm among relatives and friends.

They further revealed that the circumstances surrounding his disappearance suggested he might have been abducted.

Additionally, they noted that since he went missing, his friends had received multiple calls from unknown individuals using his social media account to solicit financial assistance.