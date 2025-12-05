Tanzania: U.S. Senator Denounces Meta Restrictions On Tanzanian Activists

Nairobi — A Ranking Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has voiced concern over reports that US-based technology companies are restricting social media access for individuals targeted by the Tanzanian government -- including activists living in the United States.

In a statement, United States Senator Jim Risch warned that the alleged cooperation between tech firms and Tanzanian authorities poses serious implications for free expression and political freedoms.

"I am concerned by reports that US-based tech companies are blocking social media access for individuals targeted by the Tanzanian government -- including some in the United States," Risch said Friday.

"We have already seen the harmful effects of the former Biden Administration's efforts to police social media on political and civic discourse in our own country. For this to be happening in Tanzania at that government's request is unacceptable."

Risch said he welcomed the State Department's decision to review the US-Tanzania relationship, citing human rights concerns and what he described as "violent repression, including cases against Christian leaders."

He added that the situation "threatens the stability and security of a vital region" and requires a thorough reassessment.

The Senator's remarks followed Meta's admission that it restricted access to prominent Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi's Instagram account inside Tanzania after receiving a legal order from Tanzanian regulators.

Govt order

The disclosure has ignited intense debate over the degree to which authoritarian governments can influence global tech platforms -- and the consequences for human rights defenders.

"Following a legal order from Tanzanian regulators, we have restricted access to this Instagram account in Tanzania in response to regulatory demands," a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

The acknowledgment is significant, marking a rare instance in which Meta has publicly confirmed compliance with a government directive targeting a high-profile critic known for documenting alleged state abuses.

Meta also confirmed that it removed Instagram and WhatsApp accounts belonging to US-based Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi -- but insisted the action was unrelated to government pressure and was instead triggered by violations of its recidivism policy.

"We have strict rules about what is and isn't allowed on our platforms," the company said.

"We don't allow people to create new accounts that are similar to those we've previously removed for violating our Community Standards."

Both Sarungi and Kimambi have accused President Samia Suluhu Hassan's government of leaning on Meta ahead of planned anti-government protests, arguing that the timing and nature of the restrictions point to political interference.

Enabling state repression

Sarungi demanded a full public explanation, accusing Meta of enabling state repression.

"I challenge Meta and Instagram to an open hearing so they can give full disclosure to the world why they have suspended our accounts. Otherwise Meta is enabling the murderous regime of President Samia Suluhu to commit crimes against humanity in the dark," she said.

She described Meta's cooperation with Tanzanian authorities as "surprising to hear from a U.S. company" and evidence of undue submission to an authoritarian government.

Kimambi rejected Meta's explanation for her account removal as a "post-hoc justification," arguing that the cited violations did not warrant a permanent ban.

"Is Meta suggesting that these four posts justify shutting down a major public-interest account relied upon by millions?" she asked. "It is clear that there is more behind this decision."

Human rights groups say Tanzania has intensified efforts to control dissent online since opposition-led protests in late October, which were followed by widespread reports of abuses. Regulators have tightened control over digital platforms and expanded online surveillance.

Meta's acknowledgment of both a government-directed restriction and separate internal enforcement has sharpened scrutiny of how global tech companies operate in politically volatile environments.

The company has not said whether either case will be reviewed by the Meta Oversight Board.

US review

Amid escalating tensions, the United States has launched a full review of its relationship with Tanzania.

In a December 4 statement, the State Department said recent actions by Tanzanian authorities "raise grave concerns" about governance, human rights, and security.

"The United States values its longstanding partnership with the people of Tanzania. Recent actions by the Government of Tanzania, however, raise grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian Government as a partner," the statement said.

The State Department cited repression of religious freedom and free speech, barriers to US investment, and violence against civilians around the October 29 elections, warning that these trends threaten the safety of American citizens and US interests.

"The future of our bilateral relationship with the Government of Tanzania will be based on its actions," the statement added.

The review follows a security alert issued by the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam warning American citizens of potential widespread anti-government protests beginning December 5, ahead of nationwide demonstrations expected on December 9.

The alert advised heightened vigilance due to possible disruptions.