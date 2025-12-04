Tanzania: Review of U.S.-Bilateral Relationship with Tanzania

4 December 2025
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
By Thomas "Tommy" Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson

The United States values its longstanding partnership with the people of Tanzania, which has brought prosperity to our populations and security to the region.

Recent actions by the Government of Tanzania, however, raise grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian Government as a partner.

As a result, the United States is comprehensively reviewing our relationship with the Government of Tanzania. The Government of Tanzania’s ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to U.S. investment, and disturbing violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following Tanzania’s October 29 elections, required this reconsideration of our ties.

These actions have put American citizens, tourists, and U.S. interests in Tanzania at risk, and threatened to undermine the mutual prosperity and security that have defined our partnership for decades.

The United States cannot overlook actions that jeopardize the safety of our citizens, or the security and stability of the region. The future of our bilateral relationship with the Government of Tanzania will be based on its actions.

