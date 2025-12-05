Africa: All of Africa Today - December 5, 2025

MSF Clinic Hit in South Sudan Airstrike

An MSF healthcare facility in Pieri, Jonglei state, South Sudan, was struck during an airstrike on 3 December, with MSF teams later finding bullet damage within the compound after the gunship helicopter departed. Airstrikes were also witnessed in Lankien, where MSF also runs medical services, though no structural damage occurred. All MSF staff remained safe, and no community casualties were reported. MSF is the only healthcare provider in Pieri, and its Lankien hospital is the region's only advanced-level facility. The incident followed earlier attacks in 2025 that forced the closure of Old Fangak and Ulang hospitals and the suspension of healthcare activities in multiple states. MSF's Emmerson Gono warned of a troubling pattern of medical facilities being hit during ongoing violence, calling for immediate protection of healthcare staff, patients and infrastructure. MSF continues to run one of its largest global programmes in South Sudan, despite conflict, displacement, recurring disasters, disease outbreaks, declining international funding and a fragile national health system.

DR Congo, Rwanda Sign Peace Accord and Economic Framework

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi signed a peace accord in a ceremony in Washington, DC, hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, aimed at ending the conflict between their countries. Trump said that the peace deal seeks to end decades of conflict in the region by establishing a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of rebel groups, provisions for refugees to return home, and a new framework for economic prosperity. The foreign ministers of DR Congo and Rwanda also signed an extensive Regional Economic Integration Framework (REIF). The United States and DR Congo also jointly agreed to a lengthy Strategic Partnership Agreement pledging "shared interest in furthering cooperation to advance economic and resource security, and to promote long-term development for the benefit of both nations."

Tanzanian Activist Mange Kimambi Says Govt Deleted Social Accounts

Prominent Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi accused the government of orchestrating the removal of her social media accounts, which she had used to mobilise opposition to President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Meta confirmed her Instagram accounts were deleted for violating its recidivism policy. The Tanzanian government dismissed her claims and demanded proof. Authorities had linked her to the deadly election protests, with the attorney-general calling for her arrest. The unrest followed the disputed 29 October elections, which Samia won by 98% after key opponents were sidelined; rights groups said hundreds were killed in the security crackdown, though the government released no figures. Despite international criticism, Hassan defended the use of force and signalled readiness to confront further protests. The removal of Kimambi's accounts comes as the US says it is reviewing its relationship with Tanzania, citing growing concerns over democratic backsliding and human rights.

Namibia's Nandi-Ndaitwah Named Africa's Political Leader of the Year 2025

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was named Africa's Political Leader of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year 2025 Awards. Namibia's health minister, Esperance Luvindao, was recognised as Africa's Public Health Champion of the Year. The awards, considered one of the continent's leading public-choice recognition platforms, followed a process of Africa-wide nominations, editorial review and a global online vote that closed on 30 November. ALM publisher Ken Giami said the honourees reflected visionary African leadership that strengthens institutions, drives innovation and promotes peace and opportunity. The Namibian Presidency welcomed the recognition, saying it affirmed Nandi-Ndaitwah's decades of service, commitment to good governance, peacebuilding and inclusive development. It also applauded ALM for highlighting her contributions to democratic values, institutional performance, regional cooperation and Africa's shared development agenda. The Presidency further congratulated all honourees, with special praise for Luvindao, noting that her award underscores Namibia's rising leadership in public health and the calibre of excellence within its Cabinet.

Gen Z Unrest Exposes Africa's Growing Generational Divide

South Africa used its G20 presidency to prioritize youth participation more than any previous summit, giving renewed urgency to the Y20 platform amid Africa's vast under-30 population. Y20 South Africa 2025 ran under the theme Youth for Global Progress. It aimed to open space for young leaders to help shape the global agenda. Levi Singh, its 25-year-old chief coordinator, said encouraging youth participation in global events and politics should be an absolute priority. This G20, he added, was the most successful so far in getting that message across. He said that support for formal youth leadership was far stronger in developing nations. Climate change emerged as another major concern, with youth angered that Africa suffers the consequences of industrialised nations' emissions while receiving little compensation.