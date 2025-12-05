Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Company Official for Failing to Appoint Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Desk Officer

EFCC accused the company official of failing to develop programmes to combat money laundering and other illegal acts, by not designating at management level a compliance officer within any strata of the company.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has arraigned a company official for failing to appoint an anti-money laundering measures compliance desk officer and develop programmes to combat the menace.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday said the accused, Orbby Agwuncha, who is the compliance officer at Bill Interserve Global, was arraigned on Wednesday before trial judge Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

She was arraigned on two counts, to which she pleaded not guilty.

EFCC said the defendant committed the offences between 26 September 2023 and 30 October 2023.

The commission alleged in one count that during the period, Ms Agwuncha failed to develop programmes to combat money laundering and other illegal acts, by not designating at management level a compliance officer within any strata of the company.

The commission said that failure of a Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBPs) like her company to take such a step is contrary to section 10 (1) (a) of Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The other count accused her of failing "to establish an Internal Audit unit to ensure compliance and effectiveness of measures taken to enforce the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022." The commission said the alleged offence violates section 16 (2) (b) of the Act and is punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the Act.

Section 10(1)(a) the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 requires DNFBPs to establish internal policies, procedures, and controls to prevent money laundering.

Section 19(2)(b) prescribes a punishment of a fine of N10 million or imprisonment for a term of at least three years or both, in the case of an individual and N25 million fine in the case of a body corporate.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges, EFCC's lawyer, J.N. Dogonyaro, requested the judge to schedule the case for commencement of trial.

However, Ms Agwuncha's lawyer urged the court to grant her bail.

Thereafter, the judge granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The bail conditions required her sureties to be of at least Grade Level 16 in a government establishment and reputable character, who must also own verifiable landed property in Abuja with a Certificate of Occupancy.

Similarly, the sureties are to deposit their traveling documents with the court and "must not travel outside the country except with the permission of the court".

The judge ordered the remand of the defendant in Kuje correctional facility in Abuja pending when she met her bail conditions.

He then adjourned proceedings until 16 February 2026 for commencement of trial.