President Trump joins President Kagame of Rwanda and President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they sign the Washington Accords, a major peace deal, at the Donald J. Trump Institute for Peace in Washington, D.C

Washington, D.C., Us — President William Ruto has joined other world leaders in witnessing the signing of a historic peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Washington, D.C., United States.

The agreement, signed by Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC, is aimed at ending a 30-year conflict in Eastern Congo that has claimed millions of lives and destabilised the wider Great Lakes region.

President Ruto described the accord as "a monumental diplomatic milestone" and a decisive step towards lasting peace.

"This conflict has destroyed livelihoods, destabilised our region, and threatened the future of the entire Great Lakes Region and the African continent," he said at the signing ceremony held at the United States Institute of Peace on Thursday.

President Ruto was among African and global leaders invited to the ceremony by US President Donald J. Trump. Also present were Presidents João Lourenço of Angola, Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and representatives from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Ruto praised President Trump's role in the talks, saying his "bold leadership" had been instrumental in bringing the parties to a final deal.

"Reaching this point was made possible by the unparalleled and consequential convening power of the United States and President Trump's resolute and focused commitment to global peace," he said. "His clarity of purpose and ability to rally stakeholders have been pivotal."

President Trump said the Washington agreement formalises terms agreed in June, including a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of non-state armed groups, provisions for refugees to return home, justice and accountability for perpetrators of atrocities, and a new framework for economic cooperation and prosperity.

"It is an amazing day, a great day for Africa, a great day for the world and for these two countries, and they have so much to be proud of," Trump said.

President Kagame said the deal represented the most practical and credible mediation effort to end the long-running conflict.

"We have the clearest and most viable path forward that we have ever had," he noted.

President Tshisekedi, in his remarks, expressed "deep gratitude and clear hope" for the region's future, pledging to honour the terms of the accord. Both he and President Kagame reaffirmed their commitment to fully implementing the agreement, with President Trump expressing confidence that they would abide by it.

Angolan President Lourenço, who also serves as African Union Chair, lamented the decades-long conflict between "brother" nations, while Burundi's President Ndayishimiye stressed that his country seeks dialogue over confrontation and has no intention of attacking neighbouring Rwanda.

President Ruto said a peaceful Eastern DRC would unlock one of Africa's greatest untapped economic opportunities.

"Our vast resources and youthful talent, connected through regional infrastructure and the African Continental Free Trade Area, can ignite an unprecedented transformation," he said.