Tanzania: Suluhu Critics Accuse Meta of Enabling Tanzania's Repression

Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was sworn in as Tanzania's president on November 3, blamed 'foreign instigators' for the deadly unrest surrounding the 2025 elections

Nairobi — Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi has accused Meta of enabling state repression after the company restricted access to her Instagram account in Tanzania.

The activist warned the move shields government abuses from public scrutiny and suppresses dissent ahead of planned anti-government protests.

Sarungi, a prominent voice documenting alleged human rights violations, demanded full transparency from Meta and called for an open hearing.

"I challenge Meta and Instagram to an open hearing so they can give full disclosure to the world why they have suspended our accounts," she said.

"Otherwise Meta is enabling the murderous regime of President Samia Suluhu to commit crimes against humanity in the dark."

She added that the restriction came "just days before another major protest where the government and Suluhu Samia have promised to deal with the same 'force' as on October 29."

Sarungi further criticised Meta for what she described as opaque, back-room compliance with an authoritarian government.

"It is surprising to hear a US company be so submissive to an illegitimate authoritarian foreign government and deprive free flow of information for citizens, with no transparency, just backroom deals."

Rare admission

Her comments came after Meta confirmed that it had restricted access to her Instagram account inside Tanzania following a legal order from Tanzanian regulators--one of the rare public acknowledgements by the company that it has complied with government demands targeting a high-profile activist.

"Following a legal order from Tanzanian regulators, we have restricted access to this Instagram account in Tanzania in response to regulatory demands," a Meta spokesperson told CNN.

The company also confirmed that it removed the Instagram and WhatsApp accounts of US-based Tanzanian activist Mange Kimambi, though it stressed the action was unrelated to political pressure.

"These Instagram accounts were removed for violating our recidivism policy. We don't allow people to create new accounts that are similar to those we've previously removed for violating our Community Standards."

Kimambi rejected Meta's explanation, calling it a "post-hoc justification" meant to obscure political interference.

Silencing critics

She shared details of four violations on her account as of December 3, insisting that none amounted to recidivism or justified a permanent ban.

"Is Meta suggesting that these four posts justify shutting down a major public-interest account relied upon by millions?" she asked, also questioning the month-long gap between her last recorded violation and her account's removal.

Both Sarungi and Kimambi have accused the Tanzanian government, under President Suluhu, of leaning on Meta to silence critical voices before planned demonstrations.

Human rights observers say the episode reflects a broader trend of African governments pressuring global tech companies to curb dissent.

Tanzania has intensified digital surveillance and regulatory pressure since October, following opposition-led protests and widespread reports of human rights violations.

Meta's acknowledgment of both a government-ordered restriction and separate enforcement actions has heightened scrutiny over whether the company can remain politically neutral in such charged environments.

The company has not indicated whether either case will be reviewed by the Meta Oversight Board.