Nigeria: Make History, Pass Women Seats Bill, Benue Deputy Speaker Tells Lawmakers

The Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and vice chairman, Forum of Deputy Speakers in Nigeria, Chief Lami Ogenyi, has renewed the call for the immediate passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, which is currently before the National Assembly.

She appealed to the National Assembly members to make history by giving their full support and ensure that the bill is given speedy attention and passed into law.

She made the call at a meeting of Deputy Speakers where reports of the joint committees on Constitution Review and the celebration of ECOWAS Parliament's 25th anniversary were presented.

She maintained that the bill remains a national imperative aimed at correcting long-standing gender imbalances and ensuring that women come into the political circle and participate actively in all electoral processes.

According to her, "The bill is not just legislation but a rallying point for inclusivity, democracy, and nation-building, where women with political ambitions will be accorded with desired and equal opportunity to serve their country."

She also commended the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, for anchoring and championing the course of women in politics in Nigeria.

"The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has single-handedly come out with this bill for special seats for women to enhance their participation in politics, which has actually encouraged them. This is commendable.

"We need more women in politics. I really appreciate the speaker for the bill to reserve special seats for women. We need more women in politics and that is why we are advocating and pushing for the 35% affirmative action for women.

"This has to be implemented because we want more women in politics. If the law is passed and implemented, it would help many women who have ambition to come into the political circle.

"Women are scared now to come into the political circle even when they are willing to. They are scared about how the men oppressed them by not giving them space to vie for elective positions," she stated.

The Benue lawmaker, who represents Ado State Constituency, insisted that passing the bill would bring Nigeria closer to international standards on gender inclusion and reflect its democratic values.