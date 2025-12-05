Nigeria: Obi Raises Concerns Over Unresolved Zoning Issues in African Democratic Congress

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has said that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition has yet to resolve questions on zoning and the rotation of key offices.

The former Anambra governor, who spoke in an interview on YouTube by Advocacy for Good Governance, added that the coalition must tidy up loose ends and agree on a shared direction for the country.

He said; "Today, I'm a member of the Labour Party, and I subscribe to the ADC coalition for the 2027 election, and I believe in it. But as much as I believe in it, I need to know the fundamentals that we all agree to respect.

"But in all this, there are still some fine lines that we need to respect, where things must be done properly, where we must sit down and talk about where we're driving the country to. Today, we have what we can say are unsigned agreements about the presidency, unsigned agreements about the rotation of offices.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Which is why if you say this person will come from here and this person will come from there, all those things need to be organised. The reason why it needs to be organised is that if you don't do it, you create confusion for the future."

Obi also expressed confidence in those leading the process, while describing Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president, as his leader.

"I respect all those who are leaders there; of course, our chairman, David Mark, is one of those people I respect.

I believe he has the political sagacity to lead the party, and so do many others we have there, people like my own leader, Atiku, someone I have all my respect for, who I believe wants the good of Nigeria and the best for Nigeria."

When asked whether he would remain committed to the coalition even if he is not chosen as its presidential flag-bearer, Obi said he is driven by the desire to see Nigeria progress rather than personal ambition.

"I'm not desperate to be president of Nigeria, I'm desperate to see Nigeria work," he added.