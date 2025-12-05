Nigeria: We'll Defeat Terror, Restore Order, Peace--Defence Minister, NSA

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has warned that any individual or group who attempts to exploit communities, spread terror or undermine national security would face decisive action, promising that the government will defeat the terrorists and restore order in the country.

Similarly, the newly sworn-in Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd), has assured Nigerians that he will work and do whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured, promising that within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results.

This came as the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, told the new Minister of Defence to flush out terrorists in the country and ensure that normalcy returns.

Meanwhile, the kidnapped monarch of Bayagan-Ile community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Alhaji Rafiu Salami is still in captivity of the bandits five days after his abduction.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, a spice of good news emerged yesterday as the five kidnapped students of Rivers State University, RSU, have regained their freedom. The victims, studying at the RSU Satellite Campus in Emohua Kingdom, Emohua Local Government Area of the state, were kidnapped on Tuesday.

NSA Ribadu

Ribadu, who spoke, yesterday, at the dialogue on whole-of-society approach to the prevention of violence and conflict in Northern Nigeria, organised by the National Peace Committee, The Kukah Centre and the Office of the National Security Adviser, ONSA, in Abuja, noted that Nigeria has gone through difficult periods, perhaps more than many other nations but is still standing, pointing out that Nigeria has recorded 775 convictions in terrorism related prosecution.

He said: "Each conviction represents not just a statistic, but a life restored and a community stabilised."

The NSA said these achievements reflect what becomes possible when government institutions, the judiciary, security agencies, and communities work together in good faith.

"But we must not be complacent. Sustainable peace requires that dialogues like this do not end with speeches. We must translate discussions into concrete and measurable actions that strengthen resilience, rebuild trust, and improve security across northern Nigeria and beyond."

'Nigeria only functioning democracy in Sahel'

Continuing, the NSA said Nigeria was the only country in the Sahel region with a functioning democracy despite the security challenges confronting the region.

"Let me be clear, the Nigerian state remains fully committed to law, order, and the protection of citizens. Anyone, individual or group, who exploits communities, spreads terror or attempts to undermine national unity will face coordinated and decisive action, in line with our obligations to protect human rights and safeguard lives," he said.

Assuring that the nation's security forces would continue to make sacrifices daily, the he said: "Many of our personnel do not speak about their efforts, but they work tirelessly in extremely challenging circumstances. I ask for continued prayers, understanding and patience from our religious and traditional leaders. Your moral leadership is essential and deeply appreciated.

"We are going through painful times, but this phase will pass. Nations across our region, from the Sahel to East Africa and South Asia face similar or even more protracted challenges.

"Nigeria remains the only functioning democracy in the entire Sahel, and we must protect that achievement. We will defeat terror. We will restore order. We will not give up, and we will not surrender."

'Problems we face are rooted in local dynamics'

He, however, observed that national security does not begin at the federal level, adding that most of the problems we face are rooted in local dynamics.

"Communities, religious leaders, traditional rulers, local government authorities and state governments have critical roles to play. When communities are empowered to resolve their own disputes and prevent violence, the need for deployment of armed forces reduces significantly," he said.

"Nigeria desires peace. Our people deserve peace. And together, with sincerity and shared responsibility, we can build the stable, prosperous and united society we all long for," he concluded.

Tinubu swears-in General Musa as Defence Minister

President Tinubu at the brief but solemn ceremony, charged the new minister to bring his extensive operational experience, strategic depth, and institutional knowledge of the Armed Forces to bear in strengthening Nigeria's defence posture.

The President emphasised that the defence ministry under Musa's leadership must prioritise synergy among the services, accelerate reforms, and sustain momentum in ongoing joint operations.

He also stressed the importance of procurement transparency, improved welfare for personnel, and deeper inter-agency cooperation.

Shortly after the induction, senior government officials, including the NSA, service chiefs and members of the Federal Executive Council, congratulated the new minister, expressing confidence that his appointment signals a new chapter in Nigeria's security management.

I'll do whatever it takes to ensure Nigeria is safe -- Gen. Musa

Speaking shortly after taking the oath of office at the State House, Abuja, Gen. Musa said his immediate priority s to reposition the nation's defence architecture and restore its central role in protecting the country.

"My immediate priority is to ensure that Defence takes its rightful place in the country. The synergy between the armed forces, between the military and other security agencies, and with all Nigerians must be strengthened. Security is everybody's responsibility. It is that synergy we need to build on, and that is exactly what we are going to do."

He thanked Nigerians for what he described as overwhelming goodwill, saying he is determined to repay their confidence through decisive action.

"Nigerians have shown me love, and I assure them that I will work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured. Within the shortest possible time, Nigerians will see results," he stated.

Gen. Musa also conveyed President Tinubu's clear directives, which he described as firm and non-negotiable.

"I just met Mr. President, and he reiterated that we must make sure Nigeria is secured. Nigerians should be able to sleep with their eyes closed, return to their farms, send their children to school without fear, and live their lives without being molested."

He stressed that the President's renewed hope agenda places national security at the heart of economic and social development.

"Everyone must be carried along to ensure Nigeria grows in line with the Renewed Hope programme of Mr. President," he added.

Gen. Musa, a former Chief of Defence Staff, returns to a familiar terrain with heightened public expectations that his experience will steer a reset of Nigeria's security trajectory.

Terrorists need to be flushed out, Kukah tells Minister

Speaking to State House correspondents after the swearing-in of Gen. Musa at the presidential Villa, Abuja, Bishop Kukah said Nigerians were in safe hands with the former CDS as minister.

Asked his expectations from Gen. Musa, the Catholic cleric said: "We just need restoration of normalcy in this country by any means possible.

"And I think that this job is in very good hands. It does seem very clearly that the President wants to reposition issues of security, and I think the situation is in very good hands."

Kukah said he was representing the Sultan of Sokoto at the ceremony because Gen. Musa was born in Sokoto and he himself serving as a Bishop in the state and also because the new defence minister is from southern Kaduna as he.

On the statement credited to General Musa when he appeared before the Senate that terrorists need more punitive measures, amongst other things, Kukah said he was in support of whatever it would take to get insecurity in the country under control.

"These guys need to be flushed out. Normalcy needs to return to our country. Laughter and joy have to come back to Nigeria within the shortest time possible, all we do is to pray for the best," he said.

Kwara monarch still with bandits, says community

Recall that the monarch was abducted while on his farm on Saturday morning and there have been conflicting reports from the community about his release since then.

Spokesperson of the community, Alhaji Rafiu Lawal, who spoke with Vanguard, yesterday, was evasive on whether the police and vigilantes were making efforts to rescue the monarch, but noted that when he spoke with the monarch on Tuesday, he couldn't confirm where he was.

"It's someone we know where he is that we can talk about his rescue. When I spoke with him on Tuesday, he said he was at the same spot since he was kidnapped.

"We are currently working on the ransom, that's our priority, we are not interested in discussing any other issue for now.

"We also want the whole world to know that our monarch is still with the bandits," he said.

He added that aside one local government councillor and other neighbouring monarchs who visited the community to sympathise with them, there hasn't been any visitor from the state police command in Ilorin and the Government House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a statement, he said: "I wish to formally address and debunk the false information currently circulating across various media houses and social media platforms, claiming that our monarch, Alhaji Kamilu Salami, has been rescued by local hunters.

"This report is completely untrue. I personally spoke with Kabiyesi on December 4, 2025, and he confirmed that he is still in the custody of his abductors.

"The narrative suggesting that he has regained his freedom is fake and should be disregarded in its entirety.

"We appeal to the public, bloggers, media outlets, and community members to stop sharing unverified reports. Kindly ensure that any information concerning Kabiyesi's situation is confirmed directly from the Royal Family to avoid misinformation and unnecessary tension."

Five abducted Rivers students regain freedom

Whereas the development had sparked fear and tension amongst students of the campus, causing the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, to announce a temporary closure of academic activities in the school, it was good news yesterday as Police in the state said the five victims have been rescued unhurt, adding that the rescue operation was conducted at Rumuodogo 2, by Tactical Teams of the Command and other sister security agencies.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, noted that the rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for health attention, adding that efforts have commenced to arrest the fleeing kidnappers.

Iringe-Koko said: "Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public that on 04/12/2025, about 0100hrs, the five abducted victims, Prince London 'M,' Azubuike Kelechukwu 'M,' Elizabeth Aniete 'F,' Onyebuchi Precious 'M,' and London Sampson 'M,' who were abducted by yet-to-be-identified cultists from their isolated residences, have been successfully rescued unhurt.

"The rescue operation was conducted at Rumudogo 2 community in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State by the Command's Tactical Teams, in collaboration with other sister security agencies and with the support of the community.

"The rescued victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination. Intensive efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the fleeing cultists/abductors," she added.