Nigeria: Senate Summons Ministers Over Lead Poisoning in Lagos, Ogun

THE Senate has commenced probe into the widespread and scientifically-verified lead-poisoning disaster ravaging Ogijo, a densely populated community located at the Ogun-Lagos States border.

Responding to the alarm over the incident, the Senate summoned the Ministers of Environment, Health, Solid Minerals, Labour and Employment, and the Director General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA to appear before the Senate Committee on Environment and Solid Minerals to give an update on the situation.

According to the Senate, the situation was linked to multiple used lead-acid battery recycling factories, which has evolved into a full-blown public health emergency, with children, women and factory workers facing life-altering health consequences after years of exposure to toxic emissions.

The Senate has therefore, ordered an emergency medical response and environmental remediation to contain the crisis by approving sweeping measures.

The Upper Chamber has also called for the deployment of emergency medical teams by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, for free toxicology screening, blood-lead testing, chelation therapy and long-term treatment for victims.

It also called for a comprehensive environmental remediation by the Federal Ministry of Environment and the NESREA to map soil, groundwater, air and household dust contamination.

The Senate also called for the creation of a National Lead Poisoning Response and Remediation office within National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to coordinate clean-up, medical treatment, monitoring, and global traceability of exported lead.

It has therefore, mandated its Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure full implementation of all resolutions within six weeks.

Resolutions of the Senate yesterday were sequel to motion, sponsored by Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East and Senator Gbenga Daniel,Ogun East, just as they warned that Ogijo is now confronting "an environmental catastrophe of global significance," with contamination levels reaching up to 186 times the internationally accepted safety limits.

In his presentation, Abiru expressed shock over reports of persistent headaches, abdominal pain, seizures, memory loss and cognitive decline,symptoms strongly associated with long-term lead exposure, reported by residents for years without effective intervention.

After the debate, Akpabio directed the Committee on Legislative Compliance to monitor compliance and report back to the Senate within two months.