Nigeria: 'Don't Sideline Loyalists' - - Northern Groups Caution Tinubu About Dogara's Promotion

Youth and socio-political groups from the North East and North West have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to tread cautiously regarding the political elevation of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The groups said the move could unsettle loyal party members and weaken the administration's support base ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The caution was issued during coordinated media briefings held in Gombe and Kaduna.

In Gombe, the event was led by Hon. Umar Waziri Kumo, President of the APC Youth Mandate Forum and North East Youth Forum. In Kaduna, representatives of the North West Sociopolitical Group, Northern Rights Concerns Protection, and the Arewa Coalition for Good Governance addressed journalists, with Comrade Haruna Mai Kano speaking for the coalition.

According to the groups, granting Dogara heightened political visibility could create disaffection among party loyalists who have consistently supported the administration.

They argued that members who worked for the emergence of President Tinubu must not be sidelined in favour of individuals perceived as less aligned with the ruling party's political journey.

They also warned against any attempt to marginalise Vice President Kashim Shettima, stating he remains a key political figure with firm grassroots support in the North East.

"The Vice President is widely accepted across the region, and any decision that appears to undermine him may not be well-received," the groups cautioned.

On Dogara's political relevance, the coalitions advised the President to weigh the potential impact of such a move on the party's cohesion and morale. They stressed that political appointments should strengthen unity within the party and consolidate public confidence in the administration ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The groups further appealed for respect toward former President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that he remains an influential figure whose vision for national development continues to guide many in the region. They urged all political actors to maintain decorum and avoid comments capable of reopening past disagreements.

Despite their concerns, the groups reaffirmed their loyalty to President Tinubu and expressed confidence in his leadership. They said their intervention was driven by the desire to ensure political stability and sustained support for the administration across Northern Nigeria.

Vanguard News