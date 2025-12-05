Nigeria: 17 Perm SECs Retire From Lagos Public Service

The Lagos State Government has called on active public servants and prospective Permanent Secretaries to uphold the core values and principles that define the State's Public Service.

This was emphasised by the Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, during the Pens-Down Ceremony for 17 retired Permanent Secretaries, held at the Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Thursday.

Agoro stressed the importance of maintaining high ethical standards and dedication in their roles to ensure effective governance and public trust. He acknowledged the retirees' contributions to the State's progress and implored them to remain available for future service.

"The State government looks forward to benefiting from your vast experience and knowledge on policy formulation and implementation to continue moving Lagos forward," Agoro said. He commended the retirees for their loyalty, commitment, and dedication while praying that God continues to renew their strength and bless their families.

Agoro also expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, for their consistent support for Public Service programmes, commitment to the growth and welfare of the workforce.

The 21st Head of Service of Lagos State and Private Secretary to the President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, also appreciated the retirees for their dedication and commitment, praying that God grants them long life and sound health in retirement.

In response, the immediate-past Tutor-General and Permanent Secretary of Education District II, Mrs. Nike Adekanye, expressed profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government for the opportunity to serve.

Adekanye urged active public servants to remain steadfast and focused, contributing meaningfully to the State's progress and humanity.