Nigeria: We Deeply Appreciate Leadership's Award - Naseni

5 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has disclosed that it deeply cherishes the agency's nomination as Environmental Impact Agency of the Year 2025 by LEADERSHIP Newspaper.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Khalil Halilu, disclosed on Wednesday at his office when he received the letter of nomination.

The NASENI Chief Executive Officer stated that the recognition, coming at a time when a section of the media is toxic, and some people are only interested in bad news, serves as a morale booster to the agency.

He commended LEADERSHIP for going beyond holding government and public officers accountable, to celebrating worthy Nigerians and institutions, describing the gesture as an incentive for individuals and organisations to do.

Halilu said, having monitored activities at the agency, LEADERSHIP is in a better position to explain the progress made under his administration.

"It's an honour to be recognised, which also gives more responsibility. I appreciate the efforts and recognition, and we will continue to do more in our determination to serve the nation."

Earlier, while presenting the nomination letter to NASENI, the Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP, Muazu Elazeh, lauded the agency for championing renewable energy and climate-friendly technologies, stressing that such efforts had earned it the Environmental Impact Agency of the Year award.

"In October, the LEADERSHIP Board of Editors, advisory board and key management staff sat down to debate Nigerians and institutions that should be considered for recognition.

"NASENI, having distinguished itself in the discharge of its duties, clinched the Environmental Impact Agency award. We hope this recognition will challenge you to do more," he added.

