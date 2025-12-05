Nigeria: 2026 Budget - Governor Sule Targets Infrastructure, Stronger Economy, Human Capital Growth

In a landmark presentation before the Nasarawa State House of Assembly recently, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule unveiled the 2026 Fiscal Appropriation Bill valued at N517,539,050,910.77.

Tagged "Budget of Strategic Consolidation", Governor Sule said the 7th budget since he assumed office in 2019 is designed to strengthen ongoing reforms, deepen development gains and accelerate economic expansion across the state.

He noted that despite persistent national economic headwinds, Nasarawa State has remained resilient, pursuing reforms that have boosted revenues, enhanced infrastructure and improved the general quality of life for citizens.

According to him, the budget builds on the achievements of previous years and aligns with the development vision of the APC-led Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The proposed 2026 budget places heavy emphasis on capital development, with 58.88% (N304.7bn) earmarked for capital projects and 41.12% (N212.7bn) for recurrent expenditure. Governor Sule said the allocation reflects his administration's commitment to economic expansion, improved connectivity and the transformation of critical sectors.

Key priority areas include:

Infrastructure Development: Massive provisions for rural and urban roads, bridges, flyovers, water supply and rural electrification.

Education: Renovation of schools, teacher recruitment and training, expansion of the Nasarawa Education Trust Fund and improved learning environments.

Healthcare: Upgrading health facilities, expanding insurance coverage for vulnerable groups and strengthening manpower across the health sector.

Agriculture: Support for mechanized farming, irrigation expansion, farm input distribution and food security through the new State Food and Nutrition Council.

Security: Continued support to security agencies through logistics, infrastructure and community policing initiatives.

Social Protection: Strengthening the Cash Transfer Scheme and preparing to join NG-CARES 2.0 to expand poverty alleviation programmes.

Digital Transformation & Revenue Expansion: Improved digitization of government processes and a push to expand IGR to reduce dependency on FAAC allocations.

Strong Fiscal Outcomes in 2025

Reviewing the outgoing fiscal year, Governor Sule reported significant gains in revenue and expenditure performance. By October 2025, the state had generated N235.04 billion, representing 61.16% of the year's projected revenue.

The state also recorded its highest-ever capital expenditure performance at 53.75%, driven by aggressive investments in roads, healthcare, education, markets and rural development.

Expenditure rose from N133 billion in 2024 to N226.36 billion in 2025, injecting over N93 billion into the state's economy and supporting job creation, construction and industrial activities.

Sectoral Breakdown of the 2026 Budget

The governor announced the following key allocations:

Infrastructure - N157.80bn (30.49%)

Education - N92.91bn (17.95%)

Governance, Security & General Administration - N142.96bn (27.62%)

Health - N37.19bn (7.19%)

Agriculture & Water Resources - N31.85bn (6.15%)

Environment & Community Development - N28.32bn (5.42%)

Youth & Sports - N10.01bn (1.93%)

Humanitarian & Women Affairs - N2.50bn (0.48%)

He also highlighted the creation of six new strategic agencies, including the Nasarawa State Fire & Rescue Service, Nasarawa State Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Multi-Door Courthouse, among others--aimed at strengthening institutional efficiency, promoting local content and enhancing public service delivery.

Swift Passage

Governor Sule appealed to the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the Appropriation Bill, stressing that timely approval is crucial to maintaining economic momentum, completing key projects and delivering on the administration's development promises.

He expressed appreciation to the Assembly, the State Executive Council, MDAs and partners across public and private sectors for their support in driving the state's transformation.

"This budget represents our resolve to build a peaceful, prosperous and united Nasarawa State--one where every citizen has the opportunity to reach their highest potential," Governor Sule said.

With the submission of the "Budget of Strategic Consolidation," Nasarawa State now prepares for legislative scrutiny as stakeholders anticipate another year of robust development and economic advancement.