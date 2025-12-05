Nigeria: Governor Kefas' 2026 Budget Targets Infrastructure Gaps, Addresses Key Citizens' Needs

When Governor Agbu Kefas assumed office in 2023, he came with a clear vision and a practical roadmap aimed at closing the longstanding development gaps that have denied the people of Taraba State the full benefits of democracy.

Aside from the recent 2024 BudgIT report on Capital Expenditure (CAPEX), the latest independent data on Taraba State's capital expenditure performance, as well as its significance to the long-term economic direction of Governor Kefas' administration, which put the state on the map of prudence, accountability, and transparency above other acclaimed economically viable states, Taraba State--until the administration of Governor Agbu Kefas--was far lagging in all sectors.

This milestone in CAPEX is undoubtedly a reflection of Governor Kefas' deliberate principles for a robust transformation in infrastructure, education, human capital development, and sustainable economic growth, rather than short-term spending.

It is a fact that the BudgIT report confirms what the state is already experiencing, a development that began in 2024 when Governor Kefas laid the foundation to prioritise his administration's five-fingered thrust, which expanded in 2025 for the overall benefit of the people and the state's development.

Hopefully, with the presentation of over N650 billion on the floor of the State House of Assembly, development projects will be spread across the state, should the lawmakers approve the budget.

The budget, tagged "Development We Can See," focuses on tangible projects that address the basic needs of the people. The government is set to embark on projects that people can see, touch, and feel, such as the construction and rehabilitation of roads, schools, and hospitals, as well as the provision of agricultural inputs to support farmers, alongside initiatives aimed at empowering youth.

According to the breakdown of the 2026 budget, approximately 19.84% of the total budget size will be allocated to roads and transport, primarily for trunk B roads and transport-related activities. This excludes rural access roads. Education and skill development account for 15.98%, healthcare for 6.19%, agriculture and food security for 4.83%, water and sanitation for 3.19%, and security, emergency, and protection for 2.96%.

Overall, the budget allocates 70.36% to capital expenditure and 29.34% to recurrent expenditure.

The focus of the 2026 budget is not only to enhance the living standards of the people and advance development, but also to drive inclusive growth, foster human capital development, and expand strong infrastructure.

It is imperative to note that the idea behind the 2026 budget and its title, "Development We Can See," was drawn from the recent town hall meetings separately held with various categories of people--traditional rulers, persons with disabilities, religious and community leaders, youths, and women groups--across the three senatorial zones of the state.

The tour provided the governor with the opportunity to gather firsthand information from the people about their challenges, and, interestingly, most of the issues raised during the town hall meetings were reflected in the budget. This, therefore, dispelled insinuations in some quarters that the "Taraba Star Boy" is not a listening governor.

From the foregoing, Taraba State is poised to experience unprecedented development.

That Governor Kefas' administration is walking the talk and is passionate about leaving a legacy, embarking on sustainable initiatives, and undertaking enviable projects that place the state on par with its contemporaries is not in doubt.

While some have reasons to criticise the government of Governor Kefas for giving them false hope with numerous promises--thereby tagging him "King Promise and Fail"--others appreciate the governor's commitment to relatively stabilising the state's security, implementing free and compulsory education, and driving massive agricultural reforms, among others. As the governor prepares to clear all doubts and deliver on the promises made for 2026, youths will take centre stage in all sectors.

While it is essential to emphasise that it is normal for people to express concerns about the perceived "poor performance" of Governor Kefas' administration, it is also prudent to note that the governor has consistently demonstrated a passion for developing the state. The governor, who took time to study the situation of things when he came on board and how to address them accordingly, was never in a hurry to embark on projects that would not see the light of day--hence his commitment to fulfilling the social contract with the people, as captured in the 2026 budget.

The efforts to improve the state's financial standing are evident in Governor Kefas' drive for greater economic stability, a stronger institutional framework that blocks leakages and reduces the cost of governance, and fiscal transparency aimed at enhancing development in the state.

Between January and December 2024, the state generated the sum of sixteen billion naira (N16 billion) as internal revenue by blocking leakages that previously went into private pockets. According to available records, Taraba's revenue fluctuated between eight and ten billion naira annually, with little to show for it. It is a fact that the amount generated in 2024 was the highest in the state's history, which the present government intends to sustain to improve the well-being of its people.

For the period under review, investments in education, healthcare, and the expansion of Jalingo Airport to international standards, among others, are long-term, inclusive investments that do not yield immediate benefits for the people.

For instance, between September and October this year, Governor Agbu Kefas expended over N40 billion on road projects, including the Bamaga-Dakka Road, Mararaba Abun-Bayisa Road, Wukari-Chinkai-Kente Road, Ussa-Takum Road, and Yerima-Gassol Road. These are evidence-based projects for those who doubt.

In agriculture, the governor has purchased over 800 brand-new tractors, as well as farm inputs, seedlings, and fertilisers, which were sold at subsidised rates, while others were distributed free. This not only enhanced the living standards of rural farmers but also boosted agricultural activities in the state.

The remodelling or rehabilitation of specific structures, such as the TY Danjuma House in Jalingo, the resuscitation of the greenhouse project, and improvements in various MDAs, are projects that cannot be overlooked.

In the area of health, the Kefas administration has just completed the Ussa General Hospital, is undertaking the renovation of Bali General Hospital and the College of Nursing and Midwifery, and has provided state-of-the-art equipment at the Specialist Hospital in Jalingo. These projects not only speak for themselves; they are a testament to Governor Kefas' determination to change the state's narrative.

On security, until recently, the people of Taraba State had hardly gone to bed with both eyes closed, especially in Jalingo, the state capital. But today, the once-threatening security situation has been tackled to the barest minimum, enabling the people to enjoy unprecedented peace and attracting an influx of investors. In other words, the governor's investment in security cannot be overemphasised.

Simply put, Governor Kefas now means business in restoring the state's glory and delivering purposeful services to the people across the state's nooks and crannies.

The budget, which aligns with the state's development vision and the realities confronting citizens, will be anchored on inclusive economic growth, substantial infrastructure expansion, rural transformation, security, fiscal discipline, and transparency.

One major innovation introduced by the Governor Kefas administration to ensure fiscal discipline, accountability, and transparency is the establishment of the "Budget War Room," an implementation centre set up to assess project execution for the 2026 fiscal year. In the war room, there will be weekly monitoring of projects, a 100-point evaluation metric, geo-tagged verification, and quarterly citizen scorecards. The essence is to eliminate waste from the planning stage, not after funds are released and expended.

By and large, if the 2026 budget successfully passes every legislative process and is implemented to the letter, it will put Taraba State on the map of fast-growing states in the country.