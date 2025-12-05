Nigeria: Appeal Court Affirms Ban On Vehicle Inspection Office From Enforcing Traffic Laws

5 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Thursday, affirmed an earlier judgment banning the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) from enforcing traffic laws, and awarded N1 million in damages to Abuja motorist Abubakar Marshal.

The appellate court's decision upholds the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had declared that the Directorate of Road Services (popularly known as VIO) lacks the legal authority to confiscate vehicles or impose fines on motorists.

Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha, in her judgment delivered on October 2, 2024, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023, held that the VIO was not empowered under any existing law to stop vehicles, seize them, or issue penalties for alleged traffic violations.

The judgment stemmed from a suit filed by rights lawyer Mr Marshal of Falana & Falana Chambers, who challenged the widespread enforcement powers exercised by VIO officers. The ruling significantly limits the powers of one of the country's most feared traffic enforcement bodies and offers relief to millions of motorists across Nigeria.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Justice Maha clarified that the order does not affect the operations of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which remains Nigeria's primary road traffic enforcement agency.

According to the court, VIO officers "are not empowered by any law or statute to stop, impound, confiscate the vehicles of motorists and/or impose fines on motorists."

The court also issued a perpetual injunction restraining the VIO, its officers, agents and affiliates from further violating Nigerians' rights to freedom of movement, presumption of innocence and property ownership without lawful justification.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.