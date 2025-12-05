Liberia: Former CDC Assistant Minister Daniel Declares Support for JNB

Former Assistant Minister and onetime senior member of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Daniel Nux Thomas, has publicly announced a new political alignment, expressing open support for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and declaring that the current administration has embraced the principles of political centrism.

In a statement released following a high-level engagement with President Boakai, Thomas described the meeting as "truly meaningful," praising the Liberian leader's humility and leadership style.

"This morning, we had a truly meaningful engagement with H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, a leader whose humility continues to inspire. We are pleased to note that he has officially embraced Centricism," Thomas wrote.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberia Political Centricism Movement (LPCM), where he now serves as Deputy Head of Secretariat, Thomas expressed the movement's strong endorsement of the government's development vision.

"The Liberia Political Centricism Movement warmly welcomes the Administration's purposeful developmental agenda. We stand committed to working pragmatically to ensure its success for the benefit of all Liberians," he said.

The endorsement adds to a growing political narrative of cross-party collaboration and ideological realignment as figures previously associated with the CDC emerge as supporters of Boakai's government--particularly around policies framed as "centrist," emphasizing national unity, economic development, and pragmatic governance over partisan divisions.

Thomas further used the opportunity to extend early birthday wishes to President Boakai, identifying him as a "fellow centrist" dedicated to inclusive leadership.

"On behalf of our Movement, I extend early birthday wishes to H.E. President Boakai, a fellow Centrist, as he continues to lead with vision and dedication," he added.

Closing his statement on an ideological note, Thomas reaffirmed his political identity with the declaration, "Proudly a Developmentally Hungry Centrist."

His comments signal not only personal political repositioning but also the expanding influence of centrist political messaging in Liberia's post-election environment-an approach that advocates problem-solving across party lines rather than strict ideological loyalty.

As the Unity Party-led administration continues to consolidate support across broader political spectrums, Thomas's statement underscores how alignment with national development goals is becoming a key rallying point for emerging political movements and former opposition stalwarts alike.