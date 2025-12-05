Liberia: Gender Minister Urges Rural Women to Use Empowerment Grants Wisely

TODEE — Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Gbemie Horace Kollie is urging women benefiting from the Liberia Women Empowerment Project (LWEP) to wisely manage the grants they receive, emphasizing that the funds are not "free money."

Plan International Liberia and other partners are implementing the project, supported by the World Bank. The initiative provides women's Village Savings and Loan Associations with grants of up to US$8,000 to strengthen small businesses and improve community livelihoods.

Speaking at a one-day engagement held as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Kollie said the government acquired the funding as a loan that must be repaid, and misuse would undermine national efforts to empower rural women.

"Make good use of the money. In real truth, that is not a free money. Don't spoil the money, because if you spoil it, you will be doing it to yourself," Kollie told participants.

She praised beneficiaries for demonstrating skills gained through the project, including proper record-keeping, climate-smart agriculture practices that avoid deforestation, and reinvestment of profits to strengthen their income sources.

Kollie noted that the grants present opportunities for rural women to improve their businesses, support their families, and contribute to national growth. She emphasized that empowering women is essential to reducing poverty and strengthening Liberia's economy.

"Women are the hope of the nation. We want to see a more developed and impactful Liberian woman," she said.

Kollie also commended Plan International Liberia, ActionAid, Médica Liberia, Defense for Children International, Catholic Relief Services, and other partners for supporting beneficiaries across 99 communities in Rural Montserrado and in five other counties.

World Bank Country Manager for Liberia Georgia Wallen welcomed the progress made so far, saying the testimonies shared by beneficiaries show increasing confidence and determination. She encouraged the women to remain united through their savings groups and to apply their new knowledge effectively.

She also highlighted the importance of agriculture to Liberia's growth, noting the country's fertile soil and the long-term benefits of investing in women farmers.

The event showcased business expansions and improved farming activities supported through the LWEP. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government and partners for the assistance.

The project aims to equip women with financial support, skills training, and essential resources to boost self-reliance and increase their contribution to Liberia's economic development.