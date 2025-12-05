Liberia: Bong Gender Coordinator Expresses Frustration Over Lack of Pay, Others

Gbarnga, Bong County — Bong County Gender Coordinator, Madam Musu Mulbah, has expressed concerns over the government's prolonged delay in adding her to the payroll and providing her office with stationery.

Speaking in an interview with the Liberian Investigator at her stalled gender office, Madam Mulbah stated that she has never received salaries since assuming office last year. Madam Mulbah, who has extensive experience in gender advocacy, was appointed along with several others by President Joseph Boakai one year ago.

"I send in my report every month, but I'm not on payroll. CSA and the Gender Ministry are informed," she said. Mulbah said she has raised the issues with the requisite authorities and made multiple follow ups, including the Civil Service Agency but all efforts to ensure her name is enrolled on payroll have yielded no results. "

"My integrity is on the line. People may think I'm getting paid or receiving the necessary support, but I have refused to work because I am not receiving support," she said. She expressed frustration over what she described as government's refusal to include her on payroll, describing the situation as a major hindrance to the effective execution of her duties.

"When I took over, everyone was happy and confident because I had served as gender focal person for 12 years and graduated from Cuttington University. But expectations have dropped because I'm not working as expected." She noted that Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in the county are increasingly being compromised due to the lack of resources needed to intervene swiftly. "We have lost cases because we don't have the resources to reach areas where SGBV cases are reported. A lot of these cases are being compromised."

Despite not receiving payment, she revealed that she has been using her personal resources to handle cases and keep the office minimally functional. Frustrated by ongoing neglect, Madam Mulbah hinted at taking unspecified action if the government does not include her on the payroll. "You can't keep someone somewhere without pay and logistics and expect them to work. With what? If they can pay me, I will take action."

Gender Office Lacks Basic Logistics

The situation is worsened by severe logistical issues. The Ministry of Gender's local office, located in a small room at the Gbarnga Administration Building, has reportedly not received a single supply of stationery from the national government. "We have only one computer, no stationery, no printer, and no mobility," she lamented.

The lack of empowerment is reportedly causing severe hardship for local staff, forcing them to depend on a single laptop for data processing, reporting, and all other office tasks.

Stalled Renovation Project

In March, the Bong County Gender Office launched a renovation project to upgrade its dilapidated facility. However, the work has stalled due to a lack of funding, and the structure is now surrounded by grass. "We had a program as an office to renovate the gender office, but since we started the work, we have not been able to complete it because of the lack of money." Mulbah has made a passionate plea to the national government, Bong County authorities, and philanthropic individuals to help finish the renovation and strengthen the office's operations. She believes that once fully operational, the Gender Office would provide "total relief" to staff and significantly improve the county's response to SGBV and other gender-related issues.