Liberia: Diverting Public Funds for Political Rally? CDC's Koijee Accuses Government, Up Denies Wrongdoing

MONROVIA — CDC secretary general and former Monrovia mayor Jefferson T. Koijee on Thursday unleashed some of his strongest political accusations yet, alleging that the Unity Party-led government is diverting public funds to bankroll its December 6 nationwide rally -- claims the administration has dismissed as "nonsense" and demanded evidence for.

Koijee's allegations, made in a Facebook post on December 4, come just days before the Unity Party launches a major mobilization and homecoming program aimed at establishing permanent headquarters across all 15 counties. The event, overseen by Gbarpolu County Senator Dabah M. Varpilah, has already triggered political scrutiny as pre-rally activities intensify nationwide.

Koijee Claims Over $1.3 Million Misused

In his statement, Koijee accused the Boakai administration of "organized chaos," calling officials "a gang of thieves" who he claims have funneled more than US$1.3 million into the December 6 mobilization effort.

He alleged that checks intended for rally-related expenses were issued to private individuals through public institutions, including the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), and the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC).

He argued that such disbursements represent a betrayal of public trust, especially at a time when civil servants are still awaiting promised salary increases and communities continue to struggle with rising living costs.

"While our hospitals are collapsing, while students lack chairs, while civil servants are begging for increments, this government is using state money for political tourism," Koijee claimed.

He further posted an image of a Central Bank of Liberia check dated November 28, 2025, reportedly showing a payment of US$180,000 under an LACC account to a private individual, Elton T. M. Livingstone.

"The truth will not be buried," he wrote.

Government Dismisses Allegations as Unfounded

The administration wasted no time responding. Deputy Information Minister for Public Affairs Daniel Sando dismissed Koijee's claims as reckless political theatrics.

"The media is not a dumping ground for gibberish," Sando said. "If Mr. Koijee alleges that over US$1.3 million of the country's money is being spent on a Unity Party event, he must present the full evidence. People cannot just talk loosely without substance and expect a formal reaction from government."

Sando insisted that the administration remains focused on governance, not political drama, and said the burden of proof rests squarely on Koijee.

Political Tension Rises Ahead of Dec. 6 Rally

The Unity Party's upcoming rally, framed as a mass fundraising and homecoming event, is expected to draw thousands of supporters. But Koijee's allegations have now injected fresh tension into an already polarized political environment.

Opposition figures have amplified his claims, demanding transparency around all government payments coinciding with the rally period. UP officials, however, say the mobilization is funded by party members and supporters, not taxpayers.

Public Waits for Evidence

Koijee has promised to release additional documents "in the coming days." If he produces verifiable records linking state funds to partisan activity, it could trigger ethical and legal questions for several government entities.