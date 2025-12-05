Liberia: CSA, Afriland Launch 50 Percent Salary Advance, Long-Term Loan Scheme for Civil Servants

MONROVIA — Civil Service Agency Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. on Thursday rolled out two major financial relief programs for public workers, a 50 percent mid-month salary advance and a long-term loan facility, delivering on a commitment he made during his Senate confirmation and signaling what he called a "new era of dignity and empowerment" for Liberia's civil service.

The initiatives, launched in partnership with Afriland First Bank, will allow civil servants to access half of their salaries before payday and secure multi-year loans for housing, business, education or other long-term needs. Officials say the programs are designed to reduce financial stress, stabilize households and boost productivity across government.

A Promise Delivered After Senate Scrutiny

During his 2023 confirmation, Dr. Joekai pledged to introduce the salary-advance scheme -- a promise that drew skepticism from lawmakers, including Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, who questioned whether such benefits were realistic given Liberia's tight fiscal space.

Nearly two years later, Joekai presented the program not as a political gesture but as a structural reform aimed at strengthening the civil service.

"I would never make unrealistic promises just to secure a government job," he told the audience at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex. "This is a day that speaks to hope, dignity and the power of government to improve lives."

He credited ongoing public-sector reforms -- including payroll cleanup efforts and stable monthly salary payments -- for making the new financial products possible.

Salary Advance Expanded Nationwide

The CSA first introduced the 50 percent advance in partnership with Ecobank in 2024 at a low 3 percent interest rate. Thousands of public workers have benefited since.

Joekai said the partnership with Afriland First Bank now expands that access to civil servants nationwide, including those in remote counties where Afriland maintains branches.

"No civil servant should be forced to borrow from exploitative lenders just to survive until payday," he said. "This facility puts power back in the hands of workers."

Long-Term Loans: A First for Liberia's Civil Service

The long-term loan program -- repayable over three to five years -- is the most significant new offering, giving civil servants unprecedented access to credit for long-range planning.

"Imagine a civil servant finally able to build a home, start a business, expand a farm, or finance education," Joekai said. "This is how families rise, communities grow and nations transform."

Afriland will provide financial advisory services to help borrowers make informed investment decisions, a measure the bank says is essential to safeguarding both clients and public revenue.

Speaker Koon: 'A Defining Moment'

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, who formally launched the programs, praised the CSA's reforms and called the new facilities "a defining moment in rebuilding trust between government and its workforce."

"When civil servants prosper, communities prosper," he said. "These policies reduce financial pressure on families and ensure the people who keep our country running are treated with dignity."

Koon also applauded the CSA's modernization initiatives, including the digital Legal Power of Attorney system that has replaced slow manual processes.

Afriland Pledges Long-Term Partnership

Afriland First Bank CEO Michel Doriand Pedie said the bank partnered with the government to design "simple, safe and accessible" financial products that meet the realities of ordinary workers.

"This partnership is about trust and respect for civil servants," Pedie said. "We are committed to expanding digital services and bringing banking solutions closer to rural communities."

HR Community Welcomes the Initiative

Representing government HR officers, Laura Brown of the Liberia Broadcasting System said the program would improve morale and productivity.

"Financial security is essential for efficiency," she said. "This initiative gives civil servants breathing room to focus on their duties."

How Civil Servants Can Access the Facility

Eligible workers must receive their salaries through Afriland First Bank and provide identification, a recent payslip, employer authorization and documentation supporting their loan purpose. Approved accounts will be credited within 48 hours.

Joekai said the reforms reflect the administration's broader goal of human-centered development.

"This is not just a financial program," he said. "It is a declaration that civil servants matter -- and that their welfare is central to Liberia's future."