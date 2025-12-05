Nigeria: Minister Urges Nigerians to Safeguard Soil Health

The federal government has asked Nigerians to prioritise soil health for food security, climate resilience and sustainable development.

At the 2025 World Soil Day in Abuja yesterday, the minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi, urged stronger protection of rapidly degrading soils and warned that food security, climate resilience and future livelihoods require urgent action.

The minister said that the year's theme, "Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities," reflected a growing national concern over soil degradation, noting that soil underpins 95 per cent of the food supply and provides critical ecological services; yet, 33 per cent of global soils are already degraded.

He said that rapid population growth, pollution and unsustainable agricultural practices were eroding the country's soil values, warning that restoring even a few centimetres of healthy soil could take centuries.

Abdullahi added that the observance of World Soil Day provided an opportunity to promote science-driven land management practices that can restore fertility and enhance resilience.

He said targeted public education, farmer training and stronger policy measures remained central to halting further deterioration.

"Our soils are currently facing unprecedented threats from degradation, erosion, and pollution, which adversely affect crop yields, food quality, and ultimately, food security.

"The government is not relenting in repositioning Nigeria's agricultural landscape, and there is a strong synergy with both local and international partners to rejuvenate degraded soil across the country.

"The ministry's vision is to restore and uphold soil health, ensuring sustainable agriculture, food security, and enhanced livelihoods for all Nigerians," he said.

A representative of the Nigerian Institute of Soil Science, Prof. James Jayeoba, said cities were increasingly vulnerable to soil degradation caused by erosion, construction pressure, pollution and reduced green cover.

He said healthy soils remained a strategic urban asset that supports clean water, vegetation, infrastructure stability and climate regulation.

"On this World Soil Day, I call on all stakeholders, policy leaders, urban administrators, environmental managers, researchers, youth groups, landscapers and the general public to join hands in protecting and restoring our soils," Jayeoba said.