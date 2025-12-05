Nigeria: Immigration CG Visits Kebbi, Assesses Checkpoint Attack, Meets Stakeholders

"I've also considered it needful to make it clear that what happened was not just an assault on NIS, it's an assault on Nigeria's sovereignty, legal border governance and the collective security of this nation."

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has concluded a two-day working visit to Kebbi State following the recent attack on the Bakin Ruwa checkpoint, where personnel and facilities of the Service were affected.

Ms Nandap arrived in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, 3 December, and proceeded to the office of the Deputy Governor, Umar Tafida, at about 6:30 p.m.

She thanked the state government for its support to immigration personnel, particularly those deployed to border areas, and explained that her visit was to commiserate with officers and men of the Service, as well as the people of Kebbi State, over the tragic incident.

She also said she was in the state to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the destroyed facilities.

The deputy governor, in his response, condoled with the Service and assured that the administration of Governor Nasir Idris would continue to prioritise security. He added that the state would ensure that those responsible for the attack are brought to justice.

The comptroller general and her delegation later visited the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammed Bashir, at his palace.

Ms Nandap commended the emir for his leadership, describing the traditional institution as a vital bridge between government and the people. The emir thanked her for the visit and prayed against a recurrence of such attacks.

As part of the visit, Ms Nandap held a strategic meeting with comptrollers and border commanders.

She charged them on the need to be on high alert on their primary responsibilities.

On Thursday, 4 December, at about 11 a.m., the Comptroller General visited the Bakin Ruwa checkpoint for an on-the-spot assessment. She inspected the damage and received a briefing from officers on the ground.

Ms Nandap addressed personnel at the checkpoint, assuring them of the Service's full support. She also met community leaders who had gathered at the site, urging them to continue cooperating with security agencies in tackling banditry.

Speaking to journalists, she said the federal government and the Minister of Interior had been fully briefed on the incident and were committed to providing necessary assistance and logistics to strengthen border security.

"I'm here to visit the scene of the incident that occurred where we lost three officers. My presence here is also to underscore the fact that what happened is very disturbing. It's also to let Nigerians know the Nigeria Immigration service and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu take the welfare and safety of our officers very seriously. And also to assess the damage, and more importantly to meet with the officers on ground. It's to also let the officers know that their safety & welfare is priority for myself, the minister of interior, and indeed the federal government of Nigeria.

"I have also come to engage the community leaders and let them know that we need their support to strengthen our operational response. I've also considered it needful to make it clear that what happened was not just an assault on NIS, it's an assault on Nigeria's sovereignty, legal border governance and the collective security of this nation. And we will not take it likely. We will make sure that the perpetrators of this act are brought to book. I want to thank the kebbi state governor for his continued support for the service. And to the families of our lost officers, we want to let them know that the service and federal government is solidly behind them and will do the needfuls to support them.

"In NIS, I want to Reaffirm that we remain undaunted. And will continue to defend our borders and the sovereignty of our country. Our determination is now renewed to keep our borders safe in service to our nation. I know that we have the support of the minister for interior, National security adviser and the president to get more needed facilities to deliver on our job."

She added that the attack would not deter the Service from fulfilling its mandate of protecting Nigeria's borders.