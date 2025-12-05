Nigeria: Elephant Invasions Threaten Livelihoods in Borno Community

Residents of Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State are appealing for urgent government intervention following repeated invasions by herds of elephants crossing into their community from neighbouring Cameroon, destroying farmlands and homes.

A video shared on Thursday by Arewa Updates on Facebook showed dozens of elephants moving steadily through a stream toward the community as hundreds of residents watched anxiously from a distance.

Some villagers were seen attempting to devise ways to stop the animals from advancing.

A resident, Baba Kaka Kyari, who spoke in the video, said the latest invasion on Thursday evening was the second this week, adding that the problem had persisted for about four years.

"We have been battling this yearly invasion from elephants since Boko Haram attacks subsided. Hundreds of them invaded on Tuesday afternoon, but community members came together and managed to push them back toward Cameroon. They returned again on Thursday afternoon," Kyari lamented.

He said past incursions had led to severe destruction in the town, especially because most of the houses are built with mud.

"The last time they made it into the town, they destroyed several homes. They also ate our farm produce that we were yet to harvest," he said.

Kyari added that residents believe the elephants may be straying from Sambisa Forest, parts of Cameroon, Chad or even the Yankari Game Reserve, possibly due to military operations in terror-prone areas forcing the animals out of their natural habitats.

"Some say they come from Cameroon, Sambisa Forest and Chad. Others even say some are coming from Yankari Reserve," he added.

He further claimed that the community had previously reported the matter to the Borno State Government and that Governor Babagana Zulum had assured them of intervention.

"We complained to the government before and Governor Zulum assured us that this year the government would do its best to ensure they do not come again, but that has not been actualised," Kyari said.

According to him, the community is now reluctant to call on security agencies for help following an incident last year in which a resident was reportedly shot mistakenly while gathering firewood.

"We are afraid to call security officers because last year one of our people was mistakenly shot. We do not want a repeat of that, so we have chosen to handle it ourselves," he said.

For now, Kyari said the community has mobilised vigilantes and volunteers who are taking turns to keep watch in case the elephants return.

Gamboru Ngala shares an international border with Cameroon and has in recent years been recovering from the impact of insurgency.

Residents fear that continued wildlife invasions could deepen their humanitarian challenges if urgent measures are not taken.