Nigeria: This Yuletide, Let Family Book Time Bring Back the Magic

opinion

The yuletide season is approaching fast, and with it comes that familiar rush. This year, many Nigerian families may skip the usual village travels, not by choice but because insecurity has quietly reshaped our holiday traditions. But staying home doesn't mean the season has to lose its sparkle. In fact, it may offer something we've long forgotten: the gift of slowing down together.

Picture this: harmattan settling like soft powder on rooftops, the aroma of jollof drifting from the kitchen, and the whole family gathered indoors -- not doom-scrolling, not glued to screens -- but wrapped in the warmth of a good story. Family book time creates that sanctuary. It pulls us away from the noise, the fear, the endless updates, and brings us back to laughter, imagination, curiosity, and conversation.

There is something profoundly healing about reading together during the holidays. A gripping novel can transport everyone to a calmer world. A children's tale can spark a sense of nostalgia. A devotional or inspirational book can redirect the heart toward gratitude. And a well-told African story can remind us of who we are, far beyond the chaos on the news.

This season, families across Nigeria can create new traditions rooted in comfort and connection. Turn off the TV for an hour. Put the phones away. Let each night carry a different story. Let the children read to the adults. Let the adults rediscover the wonder they thought they'd outgrown.

In a year where the world has felt heavy, family book time might just be the gentlest, most beautiful way to bring light back into our homes. Let the stories lead the celebration. Let the pages become the journey. Let reading become the magic of your yuletide.