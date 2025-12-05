Nigeria: Nollywood Should Adopt Global Production Standards - Ope Banwo

Lawyer and movie producer, Ope Banwo, has called for some reforms in Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood.

The attorney who has invested into the movie industry stated that Nollywood should adopt Global Production Standards. The author said that Nollywood must stop hiding behind the excuse, 'Nigeria is different'. "The global market is one. If we want to compete for international recognition, we must use

proper call sheets, safety officers, chain of command, conflict protocols, clear deliverables as anything short will never win global respect."

Speaking further, Ope Banwo who spoke at a program of National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) earlier, made some suggestions said, "I love Nollywood. I've invested time, money, passion - and plenty of blood pressure - into this industry. I've also been badly burnt by it, more than once. So, what you're about to read is not theory or gossip. It's from someone who has put hundreds of millions of naira on the table and paid school fees in pain and experience.

"Nollywood is like a miracle baby nobody expected to survive - a child that started crawling and walking faster than anyone thought possible, then mysteriously stopped growing. Decades later, we are still taking baby steps.

"I've spent months studying this industry deeply enough to write a book titled: 'One Country, 2,500 Movies - Confronting the Problems with Nigeria's Movie Industry, Who Is Responsible and How to Fix It Before It's Too Late.'

For Nollywood to move to the next level, It needs systems, sanctions, and standards. The movie industry needs to professionalize key roles as being passionate about movies is not enough.

Producers, directors, DOPs, and production managers must be treated as professional, certified roles - not something any random person can assume.'

He added that Nollywood should make certification mandatory for access to serious funds. "I will suggest that No one should touch institutional, government, or investor funds without recognized training and certification in production, budgeting, and distribution. If you can't explain AVOD, ROI, licensing windows, or P&A, you have no business managing BOI money or platform funds."