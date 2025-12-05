Nigeria: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Sets Car Ablaze Inside Petrol Station

The incident happened at Echemas Petrol Station which is along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway in Ebonyi State.

Tragedy struck in Ebonyi State on Thursday when a man walked into a petrol station and set ablaze a Sienna belonging to a customer who drove into the facility to buy petrol.

The incident happened at Echemas Petrol Station which is along the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway in the South-eastern state.

How it happened

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that a pump attendant was fueling the customer's Sienna when the unidentified man, with a lighter, arrived at the station.

The man, it was gathered, forcefully seized the pump while it was already fueling the car, poured petrol rushing from the pump on the vehicle and then set it ablaze before fleeing the scene.

Witnesses said no life was lost in the incident. However, the Sienna and other properties affected by the inferno said to be worth millions of Naira were destroyed in the incident.

It is unclear why the man set the car ablaze.

Police speak

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi state, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police,

said operatives from the Central Police Station in Abakaliki arrived at the petrol station upon receipt of information about the incident.

"Police were called to the scene and in collaboration with the fire service (officials) helped to put off the fire," he said.

The police spokesperson said workers at the station could not seize the man because he was in possession of a knife.

"The workers said the man after setting the Sienna car ablaze, brought out a knife and that made people not to accost him.

"The suspect utilised the opportunity to escape," he explained.

He noted that the police authorities in the state had begun an investigation into the incident.

Ebonyi govt reacts

The Ebonyi State Government has expressed sadness over the fire outbreak at the petrol station.

Nnaemeka John, the special assistant on petroleum to Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, said in a statement on Thursday that the man who set the car ablaze at the station was "mentally unstable."

Mr John noted that the man walked into the petrol station with a cutlass and a lighter.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Upon entry, the individual attacked a pump attendant who was dispensing petrol for a motorist," he said.

The special assistant said during the ensuing scuffle, the man seized the petrol pump from the attendant and "deliberately" poured petrol around the premises, including on the vehicle being fuelled at the time, before igniting fire with the lighter.

He said the Ebonyi State Fire Service was promptly alerted and they responded swiftly to contain and manage the situation.

"However, the vehicle was completely burnt, and two individuals sustained injuries. Fortunately, no death was recorded," he said.

The official said the Ebonyi State Medical Emergency Response Team also arrived at the station immediately and moved the injured persons to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

He said investigations were ongoing to identify and track down the perpetrator who ran away immediately.