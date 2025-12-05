Nigeria: Women Leaders Push for Special Seats Bill, Demand Equitable Representation

Women leaders have called on the National Assembly to urgently pass the Special Seats for Women Bill, describing it as a historic opportunity to address decades of underrepresentation in Nigeria's political system.

The call came on Thursday during the Nigerian Women and National Women Leaders Forum, organised by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) in collaboration with the House of Representatives Committee on Women Affairs, with support from the European Union.

The event coincided with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which began on 23 November and will end on 10 December 2025.

Underrepresentation of women

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said the vote on the Special Seats Bill represents a defining moment in Nigeria's democratic history.

She noted that although Nigeria has over 104 million women, their presence in governance remains extremely limited. Only 21 women serve in the National Assembly, four senators and 17 members of the House of Representatives, while only 48 of 991 state lawmakers are women.

In 13 states, she said, women's perspectives are completely absent.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim said these gaps are not a reflection of competence, capacity, or commitment but the result of structural and systemic barriers faced by women for decades.

She said the Special Seats Bill would provide a constitutional, time-bound mechanism to correct the historical imbalance by creating additional seats exclusively for women, a step she described as essential for enhancing inclusivity and strengthening democracy.

She asked Nigerians to reflect on whether issues directly affecting women, such as menstrual hygiene management, maternal health, and gender-sensitive policies, can be adequately addressed in spaces with minimal or no female decision-makers.

Special Seats Bill

The Special Seats Bill seeks to reserve additional seats exclusively for women in the National and State Assemblies.

The aim is to guarantee a minimum level of female representation and ensure women's voices are systematically included in lawmaking.

The bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create additional legislative seats specifically for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

At the National Assembly level, the bill proposes one special seat reserved exclusively for women in the Senate and House of Representatives for each state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), totalling 74 additional seats at the federal level.

The bill proposes three special seats for women in the Houses of Assembly of each state, totalling 108 additional seats.

These seats would be temporary special measures aimed at boosting women's representation and would be contested only by women during general elections.

The bill has passed Second Reading in the House of Representatives and has been referred to the House Committee on Constitution Review for further legislative action.

Call to action

While men are important allies, she said, it is the presence of qualified women at the table that ensures policies are informed, practical, and effective.

Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted that the advocacy coincides with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence and major global milestones such as the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration, the 25th anniversary of UN Resolution 1325, and 30 years of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

She also commended the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, especially Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, describing his support as evidence of growing momentum behind the Bill.

She thanked President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu for their commitment to inclusive governance under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She urged lawmakers to give Nigerian women something to cheer about and allow the country to present a strong example at the upcoming 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

'Bill is a legacy opportunity for Nigeria'

All Progressive Congress (APC) national women leader, Mary Adile, said the bill represents a "historic legacy opportunity" for the 10th National Assembly to lead global change on gender-inclusive governance.

Ms Adile said Nigerian women face disproportionate political obstacles, including online trolling, harassment, financial barriers, and lack of political mentorship.

"It is very hard for women. They are criticised for who they are before they even speak. This bill gives them a fair chance," she said.

She cited African countries with higher female representation, including Rwanda, Tanzania, Namibia, Mozambique, and Angola, arguing that Nigeria cannot continue to lag behind with 3.9 per cent women in the House of Representatives and 2.8 per cent in the Senate.

Ms Adile noted that Nigeria's combined parliamentary representation of about 4.2 per cent places it among the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa.

At the state level, women hold only 5.5 per cent of seats across 36 state assemblies, while 13 state houses have no female legislator.

She said the statistics reveal a "clear gender imbalance" in institutions that shape national laws and policies.

Ms Adile added that the Bill is not about numbers but about justice, equity, and authentic representation.