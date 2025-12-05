Liberia: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Stresses Partnership, Development

The United States Chargé d'Affaires, Joseph Zadrony, has reaffirmed Washington's commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Liberia, emphasizing new opportunities in trade, investment, agriculture, and local development during a courtesy visit to Margibi County on December 4, 2025.

The visit -- his first official trip outside Monrovia since assuming his diplomatic role -- is being viewed as an important step toward deepening US-Liberia engagement at the sub-national level. Chargé d'Affaires Zadrony was warmly received by Margibi Superintendent O Jay Morris, Jr., his deputies, and other county officials.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Zadrony said his trip aimed to gain an on-the-ground understanding of Margibi's economic potential and development priorities.

"This visit is meant to identify opportunities by understanding what Margibi County has to offer that can more effectively encourage US investment," he explained.

He described the trip as a fact-finding mission designed to give the US government deeper insights into Liberia's agricultural capacity, investment environment, and development needs.

According to him, strengthened collaboration with President Joseph Boakai's administration remains a key pillar of the US strategy in Liberia:

"Our goal is to build a safer, stronger America alongside a stronger Liberia," he emphasized, noting that such partnerships depend on understanding the country's priorities.

Chargé d'Affaires Zadrony said Margibi holds significant promise in agriculture, youth training, and educational development -- areas the US is willing to explore for possible partnership programs.

He noted that the county leadership highlighted agricultural modernization, skills training for young people, and expansion of educational opportunities.

These, he said, align with US development interests and Liberia's national agenda.

Zadrony praised the county leadership for its clarity of vision, "The local leader is very positive and wants to do good for the people of Margibi County," he remarked.

Superintendent O Jay Morris, Jr. provided a detailed presentation on the county's development ambitions, all of which he said are aligned with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda.

He outlined several top priorities, agricultural modernization, announcing that the county has secured 1,000 acres of land to begin large-scale, standardized farming aimed at boosting food production and creating jobs; On the issue of youth empowerment, he said Margibi is heavily focused on providing vocational training and skills development, working in partnership with large employers such as Firestone and China Union.

Morris underscored the county's efforts to address conflicts involving concession companies and community stakeholders, noting that peaceful coexistence is essential for attracting investment.

On the issue of tackling social challenges, the superintendent also highlighted a new drug-free campaign, plans for a rehabilitation center, and initiatives to improve education and strengthen community structures.

These, he noted, are crucial for building a stable and productive society.

Diplomatic observers say the visit signals renewed US interest in engaging directly with local governments across Liberia -- a strategic shift aimed at promoting decentralized development, supporting rural economies, and strengthening democratic governance.

Margibi County officials expressed optimism that the engagement will lead to concrete opportunities for the county's growing population.