Liberia: Pressure Intensifies On Jury in Capitol Arson Case

5 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

The ongoing arson trial involving former Speaker, Cllr Fonati Koffa and six other defendants including three sitting lawmakers has taken a significant development.

When Judge Roosevelt Willie of Criminal Court 'A' decided to let the jury decide on the credibility of the defendants' accusation that the prosecution key evidence, pointing out some major procedural issues with the statements, claiming that they were obtained through torture, coercion and alteration.

By allowing the jury to consider the statements, he's essentially saying it's up to them to decide whether they're credible. The jury's decision will be crucial in determining the outcome of the trial.

The defense however raised claimed of medical reports and allegations of torture, including physical and psychological abuse, which they claim were used to extract confession.

Key Points for the jury's verdict.

- Torture Allegations: Defendants claim they were subjected to torture, including waterboarding, beatings, and threats, to extract confessions.

- Medical Reports: Independent medical reports support allegations of torture, documenting physical injuries consistent with abuse.

-NSA Involvement_: Defense argues NSA exceeded its authority, conducting unlawful surveillance and interrogations.

-Prosecution's Case_: Relies heavily on defendants' statements and forensic evidence, which defense claims are tainted by torture.

This decision puts the spotlight on the jury to ensure a fair trial. The outcome will be closely watched, given the high stakes and public interest in the case.

If the statements weren't written or signed by the defendants, and lack the required signatures, that's a big problem for the prosecution. It raises serious questions about the authenticity and reliability of the evidence. And the prosecution has to explain why these procedures weren't followed, and it will be a tough to justify, according to a senior lawyer.

Another lawyer said, the defense is likely to argue that these procedural flaws are grounds for dismissal or suppression of the evidence and acquittal.

The jury will now weigh the evidence and determine whether the statements are credible. If they find the statements were coerced, it could impact the prosecution's case, a female lawyer noted.

According to the lawyer, prosecution will likely argue the statements are voluntary and credible, while the defense will highlight the inconsistencies and lack of proper procedure.

