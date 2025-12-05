Liberia: Oil or Leakage?

The Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) has acknowledged public concerns surrounding reports of an oily substance discovered in Beon's Town, Grand Bassa County.

According to the Authority, Liberia's Petroleum Exploration and Production Law of 2016 outlines a clear and formal protocol for reporting any suspected hydrocarbon discovery.

The LPRA emphasized that this process is crucial to "prevent premature conclusions and ensure that the public receives information that has been thoroughly reviewed and validated."

In a statement issued on December 4, 2025, the LPRA disclosed that, in line with its statutory mandate, a field assessment began on December 3. Initial updates have already been submitted to relevant stakeholders and to the Office of the President. A consolidated technical report and an official public statement will be released upon completion of the evaluation.

Until then, the Authority advises the public against speculation.

The statement noted, "We respectfully advise the public to refrain from drawing any conclusions. The LPRA, in consultation with the appropriate authorities, will communicate verified findings through the established statutory process."

As part of its safety protocol, the LPRA urged residents to avoid direct contact with the substance until laboratory analysis is complete.

The Authority further reminded stakeholders, saying "We appreciate the high level of public interest in this matter and remind all stakeholders that cautious, evidence-based communication, consistent with protocol, law, and best practices, must guide all public disclosures in the oil and gas sector."

The LPRA thanked the public for its patience as the entity completes its evaluations.

On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, local claims and rumors circulated that "what appears to be crude oil" had been discovered in Beon's Town. In response, regulatory and environmental agencies were reportedly dispatched to assess what some described as a possible "oil seep."

However, no scientific or regulatory confirmation has been issued to support the existence of a commercially viable petroleum deposit in the area. Official records continue to classify most of Grand Bassa's onshore geology as "unexplored" with respect to oil.

Liberia's exploration history spans more than 70 years. Early exploration in the 1960s and 1970s produced a few exploratory wells, but none yielded commercially viable oil.

In the 2010s, offshore deep-water exploration, particularly by African Petroleum, led to discoveries of hydrocarbon shows. The Narina-1 well (2012-2013) encountered net pay of high-quality crude oil.

Despite these findings, none were considered large enough for commercial development.

To improve investor interest, Liberia has reformed its offshore oil and gas laws, and as of 2025, new offshore exploration blocks have been awarded.

Liberia has recorded offshore hydrocarbon shows, but no major producing oil field exists. Domestic onshore oil production remains nonexistent, and all confirmed findings to date have been offshore, and not yet developed to commercial scale.

As for Beon's Town, the LPRA's ongoing investigation will determine whether the recently reported oily substance holds scientific or economic significance. The Authority has pledged to release findings only after a complete, evidence-based evaluation. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.