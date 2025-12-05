Liberia: Lima, Shanghai Maritime University Sign MOU On Technical Cooperation, Capacity Building

Shanghai, China - The Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) and Shanghai Maritime University (SMU) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand technical cooperation, enhance professional training, and create scholarship opportunities for Liberian students and maritime experts.

The signing ceremony, held at the Shanghai Maritime University campus, brought together senior officials from both institutions. Speaking at the event, LiMA Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. described the agreement as a significant advancement in Liberia's ongoing quest to modernize its maritime sector. He noted that the partnership represents not just a formal signing, but a meaningful commitment to shared values and long-term cooperation.

"This MOU marks a significant milestone in Liberia's ongoing journey to strengthen and modernize its maritime sector," Commissioner Lighe stated. "We gather here not only to sign a document, but to launch a partnership anchored in shared vision, mutual respect, and a commitment to excellence."

Commissioner Lighe highlighted Liberia's longstanding position as one of the world's leading maritime nations, built on the solid reputation of its Registry, adherence to international standards, and a tradition of global collaboration. He emphasized that as the industry grows more complex and technologically advanced, Liberia must continue investing in innovation, capacity development, and the empowerment of its maritime professionals.

He praised Shanghai Maritime University for its global reputation in maritime education, technical expertise, and advanced research. According to him, partnering with such a distinguished institution demonstrates Liberia's determination to build a stronger, more skilled, and globally connected maritime workforce.

Cllr. Lighe extended deep appreciation to the leadership of Shanghai Maritime University for opening their doors to Liberia and acknowledged the dedication of the LiMA team whose efforts made the initiative possible.

Under the MOU, LiMA and SMU will pursue broad cooperation across critical areas of maritime development. The agreement provides a framework for technical collaboration, including joint research, exchange of expertise, and curriculum development tailored to modern maritime standards and technologies. These activities are expected to support Liberia's ongoing institutional reforms and enhance the operational capabilities of its naval administration.

The partnership also emphasizes training and professional development. Liberian maritime professionals--such as surveyors, inspectors, administrators, and young cadets--will have access to world-class training programs at Shanghai Maritime University. The goal is to equip Liberians with the competencies and exposure required to strengthen national maritime governance and ensure alignment with global best practices.

Additionally, the MOU establishes scholarship opportunities for Liberian students to pursue advanced studies at the university. Commissioner Lighe noted that beneficiaries of these programs will not only return with degrees, but with the confidence, skills, and international experience needed to drive Liberia's next phase of maritime growth.

The collaboration further reinforces the strong ties between the Republic of Liberia and the People's Republic of China, particularly in education, technology, and maritime development. Both institutions expressed optimism that the partnership will deepen mutual understanding and contribute to long-term naval excellence. -Dispatch.