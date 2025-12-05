Liberia: CSA, Afriland First Bank Launch Loan Scheme for Civil Servants

The Civil Service Agency (CSA), in partnership with Afriland First Bank Liberia, has officially launched a groundbreaking salary advance and long-term loan scheme designed to empower civil servants with easy access to credit, flexible repayment options, and financial stability.

The launch ceremony was held on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. The new financial package includes a 50% salary advance and long-term loans of 3 to 5 years at 3% interest, available exclusively to civil servants who maintain salary accounts with Afriland First Bank.

The Speaker of the 55th National Legislature served as Chief Launcher. The event drew controllers, HR managers, government officials, and a broad representation of the public service.

During the ceremony, the Speaker emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating: "These schemes will put more money into the hands of the people, inject liquidity into our local economy, stimulate small-scale entrepreneurship, and support rural and urban markets. When civil servants prosper, communities prosper; when households grow stronger, the nation grows stronger."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He praised the CSA for its wide-ranging welfare and empowerment reforms, citing the Agency's rapid modernization under the leadership of Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr., and noting the Automated Legal Power of Attorney System, which has replaced the outdated, paper-based process that caused delays and confusion for decades. Today, civil servants enroll biometrically and walk into approved LPA stores.

Earlier, presenting an overview of the program, CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah Joekai Jr. described the initiative as a "day of hope to honor the men and women who serve Liberia every day." He highlighted the CSA's ongoing mission to rebuild and restore fairness in public service, referencing improvements such as timely salary payments and the introduction of financial opportunities through partnerships with banks.

Dr. Joekai explained that, for the first time, civil servants now have access to long-term loans of 3 to 5 years following negotiations. This will enable civil servants to undertake projects and support college education.

According to him, this is how families grow, and long-term wealth is built. This will put more money into the economy and stimulate growth, he added.

He encouraged civil servants to use the credit facility wisely, saying, "Let us embrace these opportunities with wisdom and purpose. Let us use these facilities to build, to grow, to invest, and to uplift our families and communities. Let us continue working toward a Liberia where every civil servant is valued, empowered, and given the chance to prosper."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afriland First Bank, Mr. Michael Doriand Pedie, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting civil servants. He further stated that the launch has sparked partnerships and progress among hardworking civil servants. This facility, he assured, will help support their families' needs. The collaboration with the Government of Liberia will bring transformation.

Pedie emphasized transparency and institutional strengthening as key pillars of the bank's approach.

"We will ensure transparency in payment and build institutions. The bank is committed to products that add value and improve our digital system to ensure more people enroll to support civil servants."

He described the initiative as a new chapter of cooperation. Afriland First Bank currently operates in several counties, including Lofa, Montserrado, Bong, and Rivercess.

The event featured a presentation of Afriland First Bank's decentralized services and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).