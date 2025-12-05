Liberia: House Summons LNFS, LNP, and LEC

5 December 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The House of Representatives has summoned the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), the Liberia National Police (LNP), and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to appear before Plenary next Tuesday to provide a comprehensive update on the tragic fire incident that claimed the lives of five people in the Duport Road area on November 14, 2025.

The Plenary took the decision following a communication from Montserrado County Electoral District #4 Representative, Rep. Michael Thomas, drawing attention to the devastating November 14, 2025, fire incident in the Shara Community.

The incident took the lives of the community chairlady, Mrs. Deiode Garnette, her children, Ms. Judee Garnette and Isaac Garnette, and two grandchildren, Christopher Freeman and Ruth Fleming.

According to Rep. Thomas, although the LNFS, LNP, and LEC swiftly responded to the scene and initiated investigations into the cause of the fire, none of the institutions has released an official report to the public, and it has fueled ongoing speculation and conflicting accounts surrounding the tragic loss of lives.

"As the representative of the district where this heartbreaking incident occurred, I have taken a vested interest in ensuring that our constituents receive clarity. The absence of official findings has intensified tensions and confusion within the community".

Rep. Thomas appealed to the House to invite the three institutions to present their investigation findings to Plenary, to help address public concerns and dispel misinformation.

After the communication was read, Plenary has agreed and formally summoned the LNFS, LNP, and LEC to appear next Tuesday to provide official reports, as part of the House's oversight responsibility to safeguard the welfare of the Liberian people.

