Liberia: Safety On the Line

Gbarnga — A growing wave of concern is sweeping through Gbarnga as motorcyclists sound the alarm over the rising danger posed by vehicles routinely parked along major streets in the city's heart.

Riders are calling on the Traffic Division of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to take urgent action before lives are lost.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, several commercial motorcyclists described the situation as a "silent but deadly threat" that has already contributed to multiple near-fatal incidents. They argue that poorly parked cars and trucks often left unattended for hours are narrowing busy roads, obstructing visibility, and forcing cyclists and pedestrians into oncoming traffic.

"This is not just an inconvenience. It is a danger we face every single day," said Emmanuel Kollie, a motorcyclist who has operated in Gbarnga for seven years. "Some vehicles park right on the curve or near busy intersections. By the time you see them, it's too late. We are begging the police, please help us before something terrible happens."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Residents and business owners echoed the motorcyclists' concerns, noting that the problem has worsened as the city has grown more crowded and as taxi, motorcycle, and commercial traffic have intensified. Some expressed frustration that enforcement against illegal or unsafe parking has been inconsistent, leaving road users vulnerable to shoulder the risk.

The riders are urging the LNP Traffic Division to increase patrols, impose penalties for reckless roadside parking, and designate safer parking zones within the central business district. They argue that such measures would not only reduce accidents but also improve traffic flow in one of Bong County's busiest hubs.

"This is about saving lives," said rider Martha Sumo. "We don't want to be reading about accidents that could have been prevented. All we ask is for the police to act before it becomes a tragedy."

As the complaints grow louder, many residents are hopeful that authorities will respond quickly and implement stronger safety measures to protect both motorists and pedestrians navigating Gbarnga's increasingly congested streets. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.