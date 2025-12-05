Liberia: House Summons Police, Fire Service, and LEC to Explain Cause of Deadly Duport Road Fire After Weeks of Silence

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has summoned the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), and the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to appear before plenary next Tuesday, December 10, to explain the cause of the tragic Duport Road fire that claimed the lives of nearly an entire family.

The summons follows nearly three weeks of silence from the relevant agencies after the fatal blaze, which devastated the Shara Community on Duport Road in Paynesville. The disaster killed Mrs. Deiode Davies Garnett, wife of the former Vice President for Fiscal Affairs at the University of Liberia, along with her children and grandchildren -- Judee, Treasure, Christopher, and Isaac.

The victims were laid to rest over the weekend following a funeral service held at the Harvest Intercontinental Church in Congo Town.

Despite the gravity of the incident and the immediate presence of the LNFS, LNP, and LEC investigators on the scene, no official report has been released to the public explaining what caused the deadly fire. The lack of information, lawmakers say, has fueled speculations and tension among residents.

The decision to summon the three institutions was prompted by a communication from Montserrado County District #4 Representative Michael M. Thomas (Esq.), who stressed the urgent need for a formal report.

"In lieu of the supra, Hon. Speaker, Hon. Deputy Speaker, and Distinguished Colleagues, we write craving this Honorable Body to invite the Liberia National Fire Service, the Liberia National Police, and the Liberia Electricity Corporation to come and present an official report on the cause of the fire; so as to alleviate the speculations and claims and counterclaims surrounding the deaths," Rep. Thomas wrote.

During the 14th day sitting of the 3rd quarter of the Second Session of the 55th Legislature, Rep. Thomas emphasized that the undisclosed findings of the agencies were too important to remain hidden and urged that the public deserved clarity.

The appearance of the three institutions is expected to provide answers, quell community tensions, and ensure accountability in the handling of fire-related investigations.