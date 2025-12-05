Liberia: Orange Money Liberia Now Delivers Amazon Digital Gift Cards Instantly to Your Phone - Powered By Blinksky

Monrovia — Orange Money Liberia has announced the use of Orange Money to buy and send digital gift cards with instant delivery to mobile phones. Available now on Orange Money, Amazon digital gift cards - instantly, seamlessly, securely, and conveniently delivered to mobile phones via SMS.

Using Orange Money, users will be able to dial *144*168# to pay, send, and gift with Amazon digital gift cards. Users will get the best of shopping, movies, and entertainment with great prices and great deals at Amazon with digital gift cards. The Amazon digital gift cards never expire and can be redeemed towards millions of items at www.amazon.com.

According to a release, Orange Money, in a strategic partnership with BlinkSky, the world's leading digital card platform with instant delivery of top-tier brands and merchants direct to mobile, intends to lead and drive a new wave of access to digital products and cashless transactions across the country. The company plans to rollout digital gift cards for its existing and vast local merchant network, including Orange Stores. Following the Amazon digital gift card, Orange Money will also rollout additional and chosen international and diaspora brands and merchants from its existing vast catalog of over 300+ top-tier brands, featuring: Apple / iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, and other exclusive global brands. Using Orange Money, digital gift cards can be sent as gifts and can also be used for payments, rewards, incentives, refunds, promotions, bundles, and loyalty programs.

"We are thrilled to partner with BlinkSky in delivering digital gift card solutions for the market, said Maxwell Dodd, CEO of Orange Money Liberia. We stand alone in the country with this capability. It gets at the core of the digitalization of our merchant, retail, B2B, and payment ecosystem. This partnership further complements our Maxit Marketplace as we prepare the platform for integration with our newly launched Maxit Super App service; in keeping with our strategy - Lead the Future".

Gerald Sherman, who introduced and has steered the Orange Money - BlinkSky partnership, said, "we are delighted to deliver this partnership to Liberia. It puts us on a path towards building a more digital and cashless society in alignment with the goals of the Central Bank of Liberia; the BlinkSky ambition; as well as the transformative vision of Orange Money Liberia and the Orange Group".

The CEO and Founder of BlinkSky, Mark Chambers, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "our collaboration with Orange Money Liberia is a foundational step toward achieving our ambition for universal access to digital financial services. Our work at BlinkSky and partnering with Orange Money Liberia empowers millions of people and businesses, helping them harness the power of digital transactions in a fast-evolving market. Together, we're building a more inclusive and innovative financial landscape in Liberia and across Africa."

The launch of digital gift cards in Liberia by Orange Money is a first of its kind. It's a ground-breaking initiative; a move beyond physical cards and paper. It's an expansion of financial and digital inclusion; and an acceleration towards cashless spending and convenience that aims to change how consumers and merchants transact - mobile-first - mobile-direct - setting a precedent for scalable digital transformation across Africa - beginning in Liberia.

About Orange Money Liberia

Orange Money Liberia is a leading mobile and digital financial services provider in Liberia, offering a wide range of payment solutions to foster financial inclusion. As part of Orange Group's international Initiatives, Orange Money strives to make financial services accessible, affordable, and efficient for communities across Africa.

About BlinkSky

BlinkSky is a global leader in digital gifting and payment technologies, dedicated to creating innovative and accessible digital card solutions. With a robust platform that enables secure and flexible financial transactions, BlinkSky is empowering businesses and individuals worldwide.