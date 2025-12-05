Africa: Royal Air Maroc to Launch Africa's First Direct Flight to U.S. West Coast in 2026

In a major leap for African aviation, Morocco's national airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), announced on Thursday that it will inaugurate a historic nonstop route between Casablanca and Los Angeles beginning June 7, 2026.

The service Africa's first direct air link to the U.S. Pacific Coast marks a significant expansion in global connectivity and positions Morocco as a central bridge between Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

A Milestone 12-Hour Direct Connection

According to the airline, the new route will operate three times per week and offer a flight time of approximately 12 hours, making it one of RAM's longest intercontinental services.

The launch comes amid rapidly rising transatlantic travel demand and just months before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The U.S. hosted over 70 million international visitors in 2023, with West Coast tourism rebounding strongly conditions RAM aims to leverage.

Targeting Diaspora, Tourists, and World Cup Travelers

RAM says the service primarily targets:

The Moroccan and African diaspora in the U.S.

American leisure travelers

Business communities across the Pacific Rim

Football supporters heading to the 2026 World Cup, expected to draw up to 5 million international fans

"This direct route to Los Angeles is much more than a new destination. It is a historic milestone for the airline and for Africa's air connectivity," said Hamid Addou, RAM's Chairman and CEO.

He emphasized that the expansion aligns with Morocco's strategy to strengthen tourism, investment flows, and cultural linkages with the United States already one of Morocco's fastest-growing visitor markets.

Strengthening Casablanca as a Continental Aviation Hub

With this addition, Casablanca's Mohammed V International Airport reinforces its role as one of Africa's top air hubs.

Prior to the announcement, the airport handled over 10 million passengers annually, connecting more than 100 destinations worldwide.

RAM currently serves five major cities in North America--New York, Washington, Miami, Montreal, and Toronto.

The Los Angeles route becomes the airline's sixth North American destination and its first on the U.S. West Coast.

The rollout also complements RAM's broader long-term development plan, which includes:

Expanding the fleet to more than 200 aircraft by 2037

Opening new long-haul destinations in the Americas, Middle East, and Asia

Increasing frequencies on strategic routes such as São Paulo, Dubai, Miami, and Washington

Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Serve the Route

Flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliners, a modern aircraft family known for:

Lower fuel consumption

Larger cabin windows

Enhanced humidity and pressurization systems

Improved passenger comfort and reduced jet lag

The 787 fleet has been central to RAM's global expansion strategy, enabling longer nonstop routes while maintaining competitive operating costs.

Flight Schedule

Casablanca → Los Angeles

Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Departure: 04:00

Arrival: 08:20 (same day)

Los Angeles → Casablanca

Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Departure: 10:20

Arrival: 05:25 (next day)

Boosting Morocco's Global Reach Before 2030 World Cup

The announcement further strengthens Morocco's international profile ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which it will co-host with Spain and Portugal.

Improved air accessibility is expected to play a crucial role in positioning Morocco as a premier global tourism and investment destination.

With the new Casablanca-Los Angeles route, Royal Air Maroc confirms its ambition to remain one of Africa's leading global carriers, helping connect the continent to major economic and cultural hubs around the world.