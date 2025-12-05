Liberia: MFDP Urges Timely Reporting As Arrest Agenda Nears First-Year Evaluation

Assistant Minister for Planning and Development at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Wellington Barchue, has urged line ministries and agencies to intensify their efforts ahead of the upcoming first-year reporting deadline for the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

Speaking at the opening of the Second Pillar Technical Meeting under the Economic Transformation Pillar, Barchue emphasized the national importance of accurate and timely reporting.

The first annual ARREST report is expected to outline key achievements, implementation challenges, and strategic priorities across sectors during the administration's first 12 months.

"These reports are very significant for the government and the people of Liberia.

They will highlight what has been achieved within the first year and identify the ongoing challenges that we must address collectively," Assistant Minister Wellington Barchue told the gathering.

Dialogue with Private Sector Slated for Early 2026

As part of the discussions, stakeholders reviewed progress toward the Government-Private Sector Dialogue, originally scheduled for 2025.

Due to competing national priorities, the forum has been rescheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The dialogue is expected to address constraints facing Liberia's private sector, which contributes an estimated 78% of total employment and drives more than 60% of GDP, according to recent economic indicators.

Analysts say improved coordination between public agencies and businesses is crucial for accelerating growth under the Economic Transformation Pillar.

Strong Government-Donor Relations Highlighted

Barchue described the recent Joint Government-Development Partners Dialogue as "fruitful," noting that development partners play a central role in Liberia's economic reforms.

Development aid continues to represent approximately 27-30% of Liberia's national budget, making donor alignment essential for long-term planning.

He proposed that these engagements be institutionalized on an annual basis to strengthen collaboration, resource alignment, and sector performance monitoring.

Progress and Gaps in ARREST Agenda Reporting

According to Barchue, notable progress has been made across several reporting entities, particularly with the technical and logistical support of the MFDP.

However, he acknowledged that some agencies continue to struggle with meeting reporting requirements and aligning data with ARREST indicators, especially in areas such as:

Economic diversification

Infrastructure development

Health and education outcomes

Governance and public sector reform

The ARREST Agenda focusing on Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation & Tourism was launched as the administration's blueprint to expand inclusive development and reduce poverty.

The plan aims to boost national growth rates to 4.5-5% annually by 2027 while increasing domestic revenue mobilization.

Stakeholders at the meeting recommitted to strengthening their documentation and pledged timely submission of 2026 reports in accordance with AAID guidelines.

Key Ministries Converge to Shape Liberia's Development Path

The technical session brought together senior officials from major line ministries and agencies including Agriculture, Public Works, Commerce, Health, Education, and the Liberia Revenue Authority to deliberate on improving monitoring systems and ensuring that development priorities remain on track.

Participants stressed the need for robust data systems, stronger inter-agency coordination, and continuous capacity-building to support Liberia's long-term national development goals.

As Liberia prepares to release its first ARREST Agenda annual progress report, analysts say accountability, transparency, and sustained collaboration among ministries will determine the success of the country's development trajectory going forward.