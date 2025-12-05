Liberia: Rep. Bernard Blue Benson Jr. Pushes for U.S.$500,000 Budgetary Support to Liberia's Creative Industry

Monrovia — As the House of Representatives, through its Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Development Planning, reviews the Draft National Budget for Fiscal Year 2026, Montserrado County District #17 Representative Bernard Blue Benson Jr. is calling for the allocation of US$500,000 to support Liberia's creative industry.

In a communication to Plenary dated December 2, 2025, Rep. Benson urged his colleagues to prioritize funding for the sector through the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), arguing that such support represents a long-term investment in national development rather than a mere expenditure.

According to the lawmaker, the proposed funding would empower the LNTA to craft and implement strategic measures aimed at transforming the creative landscape. These include improving infrastructure, providing training opportunities, monetizing local social media platforms to support content creators, and enhancing the branding and promotion of Liberia's creative products both locally and internationally to attract investors and new opportunities.

Rep. Benson stressed that the creative industry is a growing driver of economic development--one that stimulates innovation, creates jobs, and contributes significantly to GDP growth. Increased government support, he noted, would enhance entrepreneurship and open new business opportunities across the country.

He further highlighted that vibrant creative expressions--such as festivals, art exhibitions, and theater performances--serve as major tourism attractions, bringing revenue to local communities and boosting tourism-related businesses.

He outlined several key benefits of investing in the creative sector:

Economic Growth:

The creative economy generates employment, drives innovation, and contributes to national GDP. Strategic investment would stimulate entrepreneurship and promote new business ventures.

Tourism Promotion:

A thriving creative environment attracts both domestic and international tourists. Cultural events and artistic showcases increase demand for local services and support community development.

Innovation and Collaboration:

Strengthening the sector encourages cross-disciplinary partnerships among artists, designers, and entrepreneurs--leading to new ideas, solutions, and increased global competitiveness.

Social Cohesion and Well-being:

Creative engagement enhances mental health, fosters self-expression, and builds stronger, more resilient communities.

Following brief debate, Plenary forwarded Rep. Benson's proposal to the Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget for review and possible inclusion in the 2026 National Budget.