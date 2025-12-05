Liberia: Senate Concurs With House On Major Road Concession Agreement

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives in approving a major road concession agreement between the Government of Liberia and Parvifort AL Association, Inc. and Parvifort (S.L) Ltd., targeting key road corridors across the Western and Northern regions under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The Senate's decision followed the adoption of a report from its Joint Committee on Public Works; Concessions & Investment; Ways, Means, Finance & Budget; Public Accounts & Audits; Transport; and Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims & Petitions. The Committee recommended the ratification of the concession, which covers 255 kilometers of road at a total project cost of US$363,908,768.45.

Under the agreement--valid for 25 years--the concessionaire is expected to construct and upgrade 313 kilometers of road within the first five years. The targeted corridors include:

· St. Paul Bridge to Klay (38 km) - Four lanes

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

· Klay to Bo Waterside (79 km) - Four lanes

· Klay to Tubmanburg (22 km) - Two lanes

· Madina to Robertsport (30 km) - Two lanes

· Voinjama to Mendikorma (86 km) - Two lanes

In line with the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, the concessionaire will construct, upgrade, and maintain the road network, as well as operate the tolling system during the concession period. Afterward, the roads will revert to the Government of Liberia.

As part of the PPP financing framework, the Government will shoulder 40 percent of the project cost--approximately US$145.56 million. Of this amount, US$46 million will be sourced from the National Road Fund, while the remaining US$100 million will be appropriated in the National Budget over the final three years of the construction phase. The concessionaire will cover the remaining 60 percent through shareholder contributions and borrowing.

Following the Legislature's ratification, the Ministry of Public Works and the concessionaire will sign a detailed work execution agreement. The construction timetable is as follows:

· St. Paul Bridge to Klay: by 2028

· Klay to Bo Waterside: by 2030

· Klay to Tubmanburg: by 2030

· Madina to Robertsport: by 2029

· Voinjama to Mendikorma: by 2028

The approval marks one of the most significant infrastructure decisions in recent years, aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic activity across Liberia's Western and Northern corridors.