Liberia Prepares for Big Cultural and Peace Festival

Monrovia — Liberia's Arts and Culture Ambassador, Amb. Kekura Kamara, says preparations are in high gear for the inaugural Dugbor Arts and Culture Peace Festival, a national cultural celebration expected to bring together scores of artists from the culture, musical and artistic industries.

The event, which is scheduled for December 21-30, 2024, is especially to feature Liberia's national cultural troupe and different troupes, and members of the diaspora cultural group - veteran actors, actresses, musicians who have resided in the United States of America or USA for years.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, December 4, 2025 Amb. Kamara said the festival--named Dugbor, the Bassa word for Monrovia, is part of a new national initiative aimed at fostering peace, reconciliation, and unity through traditional and modern artistic expressions.

Amb. Kamara said the idea was conceived after collaborative engagements with creative unions, including the Musicians Union of Liberia, the Writers Association of Liberia, the Liberian Movie Union, the National Cultural Union, designers, photographers, chefs, and practicing visual artists.

"Since we took over as Arts and Culture Ambassador, we decided to organize the creative sector so we can come together to promote Liberia's arts and culture," Kamara said. "Every year, we want a space where Liberian artists can exhibit our artifacts, perform our dances, display paintings, and showcase the heritage of all 15 counties."

As part of the event, Ambassador Kamara confirmed that several renowned former performers from Liberia's cultural scene are returning from the United States to participate. Among them are: Annie Sirleaf, who acted as "Rascal Garmai" in the most famous television series Malawa Balawala, Isabella Wreh-Fofana, who acted as Ma Saybah in the popular 'Flomo Show,' Annie Banti Zehyoue, President of Diaspora Culture Artist, Khata T. Soribah, founding members of the famous Culture Ambassador Dance Troupe, Zinnah J. Cooper, a male singer and sasa player, Laura Freeman, a member of the Culture Ambassador Dance Troupe, Williametta Ammons also a Founding member of the group and Nimely Napla, former Director of National Culture Troupe and Besaoh Culture Group.

According to the Liberian culture envoy the diaspora participation aligns with the Liberia Diaspora Return Initiative, a government-endorsed effort encouraging Liberians abroad to reconnect with the country each December.

Throughout the 10-day festival, organizers plan a series of cultural showcases including: a grand opening parade, live traditional and contemporary performances, exhibitions of art, crafts, fashion, and Liberian cuisine, culture-in-community pop-up stages across Monrovia and a special presidential program aimed at honoring Liberia's cultural heritage.

Major venues for the festival, he stated, include: the National Heritage and Cultural Village and other selected performance areas across Monrovia.

Amb. Kamara acknowledged that staging the national event is financially intensive, but insisted the festival will take place this year no matter what.

"The festival is financially intensive, but we are committed to launching it. We are engaging government ministries, public corporations, and private institutions. Sponsors will receive branding and visibility benefits. Promoting Liberia's culture also promotes tourism, and tourism strengthens the economy."

Amb. Kamara, alias "Balawala," also disclosed that 10 counties have already been engaged, with confirmed groups ready to travel to Monrovia when the logistics are finalized.

He explained that the larger vision is to restore value, pride, and attention to Liberia's artistic heritage.

"Liberia can only be built by Liberians. This event is not just entertainment; it's unity, identity, and peacebuilding through culture," added the country's arts and culture envoy.