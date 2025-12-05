Nigeria: 'Those Saying They Want to Save Me, Destroying Me, My Wife' - 2Face

Nigerian music icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba or 2face, has spoken publicly about the growing tensions surrounding his marriage to Natasha, accusing members of his family of worsening the situation under the guise of trying to "save" him.

The controversy, which has dominated social media discourse in recent days, reportedly began in the United Kingdom, where Natasha was allegedly heard raising her voice during a heated argument with the singer.

The confrontation drew the attention of UK authorities and led to 2Baba's brief arrest, according to circulating reports.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The issue escalated further during a recent Instagram Live conversation with broadcaster Daddy Freeze, where 2Baba and Natasha exchanged words openly on camera, leaving viewers alarmed at the intensity of the dispute.

The viral clips have since fuelled widespread speculation about deeper cracks within the marriage, with many fans expressing concern for the singer's emotional and mental state.

Observers also noted a message from 2Baba's brother, Hyacinth Idibia, which many interpreted as a signal that the family had become actively involved and increasingly worried about the unfolding crisis.

Breaking his silence, 2Baba took to social media to push back against the narrative that he needed rescuing, insisting that the actions of some family members were, in fact, causing more damage.

"This whole thing has gotten dangerously out of hand. I am not just going to be quiet anymore. I feel I have to say some facts here. I am a grown man, and believe I have the right to be with whoever I want to be with. My family has in the pretext of trying to save me has actually destroyed me, and has killed someone's daughter's character. Natasha is getting death threats right now," 2Baba said in a viral video.

"Fine, we have had our quarrels, but who doesn't quarrel with their spouses. This is getting out of hand, I am perfectly okay. Everyone has been seeing me out there, I did my show recently in Abuja, and a lot of people were there. How do you say you want to save me but you are messing the whole thing up. This is unacceptable. It is so unfair.

"I have the right to be with whoever I want to be with. I am not a child. I have always been a quiet, peaceful person, but this has become too much. My family did this with Annie, this same thing, we all have our differences, but this is becoming so dangerous right now."

His statement has sparked fresh debate online, with fans now split between urging the family to step back and calling for more intervention to ensure the safety and stability of those involved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vanguard News