Nigeria: Plateau Launches Disability Grants Under Renewed Hope Agenda

Mrs Mutfwang explained that the programme provides a business recapitalisation grant of N200,000 to beneficiaries living with disabilities in every state

The Plateau State Government has launched a new phase of economic support for persons with disabilities under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Details of the event were shared in a statement posted on the state government's verified Facebook page.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The programme was introduced in Jos by the First Lady of Nigeria and National Coordinator of the RHI, Oluremi Tinubu, as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

This year's theme is Fostering Disability Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress.

At the Plateau launch, the wife of the state governor and RHI coordinator, Helen Mutfwang, said the initiative reinforces the administration's commitment to inclusion.

She described the day as one that holds "special significance," noting that true development must involve every citizen.

She added that the country grows stronger "when every individual is empowered to contribute meaningfully," quoting Helen Keller who said "alone we can do so little, together we can do so much."

Mrs Mutfwang explained that the programme provides a business recapitalisation grant of N200,000 to beneficiaries living with disabilities in every state.

She said it aligns with Mrs Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to promote shared prosperity and ensure that "no Nigerian is left behind, especially those whose needs are often overlooked."

She also noted that the RHI has supported over 100,000 women, including those with disabilities, through interventions in agriculture, education, health, and social welfare.

She encouraged beneficiaries to view the grant as an opportunity to build sustainable income. "Grow the seed into something greater, a business that sustains you and your families," she said.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafur, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to a more inclusive society.

She thanked Mrs Tinubu for what she called "visionary leadership" and commended the governor's wife for ensuring that support reaches citizens who need it most.

She told beneficiaries that the grant is "an investment in your future" and urged them to channel it into skills or businesses that improve their livelihoods.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representatives of the National Human Rights Commission and the Plateau State Persons with Disability Commission delivered goodwill messages. A beneficiary, Hannatu Gyang, expressed gratitude for the gesture and pledged to invest the funds in her business.

The ceremony ended with the symbolic presentation of grants at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.