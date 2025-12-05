Nigeria: Two Governors Launch Joint Taskforce to Fight Insecurity On Highway After Attack By Gunmen

5 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The taskforce is to patrol the highway connecting Abia and Imo states.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodimma, have established a joint security taskforce to address the increasing attacks on the highway connecting the two south-eastern states.

Ferdinand Ekeoma, a media aide to Governor Otti, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ekeoma said the two governors decided to set up the joint taskforce at their emergency security meeting on Thursday at the Imo State Government House in Owerri.

The setting up of the joint taskforce is coming exactly two days after gunmen attacked three government officials attached to Governor Otti in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Imo and Abia share common boundaries.

Core duties of the joint security task force

Mr Ekeoma said the core mandate of the task force is to carry out surveillance along the Aba-Owerri Expressway, starting from Owerrinta in Abia State to Owerri in Imo State and beyond.

"The launch followed recent attacks by criminals who want to take advantage of the high volume of human and vehicular movements on the road to perpetrate all kinds of criminal activities, including kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities ahead of the Christmas season," he explained.

It is unclear if the joint task force would be dissolved after the Christmas season.

The media aide said the joint taskforce would comprise military personnel, police operatives, State Security Service operatives, and other security agencies.

"The joint security taskforce shall, starting from 5 December 2025, patrol the road 24 hours non-stop, while carrying out surveillance in the surrounding bushes using sophisticated drones and other modern security equipment," Mr Ekeoma said.

Praise for Uzodimma over arrest of attackers

Mr Ekeoma said in the statement that Messrs Otti and Uzodimma, at the meeting, assured Nigerians plying the Aba-Owerri Expressway and its environs of their safety, especially those returning for the Christmas season.

The governors warned that henceforth there would be "severe consequences" for any criminal caught on the road.

Mr Otti, according to the statement, praised Governor Uzodimma for arresting the criminals who attacked the three Abia government officials and other passengers in Owerri on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

