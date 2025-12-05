Liberia: LFA Establishes Inaugural Hall of Fame Review Panel

5 December 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Peter Bayor Bishop

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has taken a historic step in preserving and celebrating Liberia's football legacy with the official establishment of the Review Panel for its inaugural Hall of Fame.

The initiative aims to formally recognize and immortalize the outstanding contributions of individuals--both players and administrators--who have shaped the trajectory of Liberian football, both on and off the pitch.

The LFA has announced a celebratory close to the year with two major events. The Inaugural Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled for December 23, 2025, followed by the 2024/25 Awards Night on December 27, 2025. Both events will be overseen by the LFA Awards Committee, chaired by Ambassador Christopher Hayes Onanuga, ensuring a professional and memorable celebration of Liberia's football history.

The newly appointed Review Panel is tasked with the critical responsibility of validating and approving all names slated for induction into the LFA Hall of Fame. The panel also holds the exclusive right to co-opt additional members as necessary to ensure a thorough and fair selection process.

The appointed members of this esteemed inaugural panel are Legerhood Rennie, veteran journalist and Chairperson; Yanqueh Borsay, former General Secretary of the LFA; D. Sheba Brown, football administrator and FIFA Match Commissioner; Alfred Sayon, football administrator; and Martin Browne, experienced journalist.

The announcement marks a significant step forward in formally institutionalizing the legacy of Liberia's football heroes, honoring the contributions of those who have helped shape the nation's football history.

